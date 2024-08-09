Walkers unveil ‘sandwich-flavour’ crisps – and sausage sarnies are on the menu

Support truly

Walkers have released three limited-edition ‘sandwich-inspired’ crisp flavours, and they’re available to buy now. Teaming up with sauce giant Heinz, the new flavours are designed to divide.

First up is the cheese toastie, promising to bring together the taste of classic cheddar and Heinz beans. Next is a mixture of roast chicken and mayo, and finally there’s the sausage sarnie, complete with Heinz ketchup.

The unusual flavours come alongside a new campaign from the brands, where they ask customers whether they’re ‘CrispIN’ or ‘CrispOUT.’ That is, do crisps belong on a sandwich or not?

The collaboration has divided customers online. Responding to the announcement on Instagram, one user wrote: “Love these! Bean and cheese toasties are the best!!”

Others were less impressed, with another user remarking: “Now who asked for these flavours? just bring back Worcester sauce flavour.”

The new flavours are available in supermarkets across the UK from, with 45g grab bags for £1 and multipacks of five for £1.65. Retailers include Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Co-op, Iceland, Aldi, B&M, Farmfoods, TJs, and Poundland.

Walkers has not confirmed how long the limited edition flavours will stay on shelves, so those who are considering themselves intrigued may want to act fast.

It’s far from the first time the household crisp brand has launched a divisive campaign. For Christmas 2019, Walkers divided the nation with a limited-edition ‘Brussels Sprout’ flavour. A few years before, it was the ‘Cheese, Cucumber & Salad Cream’ flavour. This was another collaboration with Heinz that, no doubt, many will be unhappy to see missed from the new roster.

The move comes after Walkers introduced new flavours to their Monster Munch range in June. These were BBQ sauce, cheese toastie, and crispy bacon. These products promised to be healthier than the regular flavours, using a new recipe that is ‘non-HFSS,’ meaning they are lower in salt, fat, and sugar.