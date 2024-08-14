Support truly

A major incident has been declared after a sodium cyanide spillage into a canal in the West Midlands.

People are being urged to stay away from a 12-mile stretch of canal network in Walsall following the discovery of the toxic chemical. The spillage is believed to have taken place on a stretch of canal close to the town centre.

After being discovered on Monday, Walsall Council notified the Environment Agency and a warning message was issued to the public.

On Tuesday night, a major incident was declared.

The affected area where people are urged to avoid the canal due to the spillage ( Walsall Council )

A zone stretching between locks in Walsall, Tipton in Sandwell and Perry Barr in Birmingham has been set up with the public urged to avoid the canal and towpaths.

Sodium cyanide dissolves in water and can have serious health effects for those who come into direct physical contact with it, Walsall Council said.

Officials have said the chemical presents a serious health risk to people and their pets. They also warn that anyone who has taken fish from the canal should not eat them.

Further testing is taking place in the canal water for the substance and any other chemicals while an investigation is underway on the spillage.

The operation involves the Environment Agency, the UK Health Security Agency, West Midlands Police and both Walsall and Sandwell councils.

Anyone who has been touched the canal water and is feeling unwell is urged to seek health advice by calling 111 or 999 in an emergency.

Councillor Garry Perry, leader of Walsall Council, said, “Our priority is the safety of our residents. I share their concerns and hope to see this incident resolved as soon as possible.

“We are working closely with our partners to manage this situation which has been declared a major incident. For your own safety please avoid this area of the canal and its towpaths.”