Five people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in northeast London.

All were treated at the scene in Walthamstow and later taken to hospital, London Ambulance Service said.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show the vehicle had crashed into a barber shop.

Images shared on social media showed people huddled around a white car and a large pane of smashed glass.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said the vehicle collided into a shop on Walthamstow.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said officers attended the scene on Wednesday and “immediately provided first aid to the 65-year-old driver and others at the location”.

“All injuries are not believed to be life threatening,” they added.

London Ambulance Service said crews attended the scene of a collison involving a vehicle crashing into a building on Hoe Street in Walthamstow on Thursday afternoon.

“We sent a number of resources, including ambulance crews, two medics in cars, two advanced paramedics, three incident response officers, two emergency planning and resilience officers, and hazardous area response teams,” a spokesperson said.

London’s air ambulance was also dispatched.

“We treated five people at the scene and took all of them to hospital, three as a priority,” the London Ambulance Service spokesperson added.

The London Fire Brigade spokesperson said they were called at around 1.50pm. “The incident was over for firefighters by 1510,” they said.