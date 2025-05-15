Woman and baby treated as 100 firefighters tackle Walthamstow blaze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman and baby were among more than 30 people who fled a blaze at a block of flats in east London on Thursday.

The fire broke out at a block of flats on Collendale Road in Walthamstow, with parts of the roof and two flats on the fifth and sixth floor setting alight.

Around 36 people were evacuated from the building as a result of the flames and 15 fire engines and 100 firefighters were involved in efforts to bring the fire under control.

The baby and woman were been treated at the scene and discharged by the London Ambulance Service.

Two of the London Fire Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders were used at the scene and videos on social media showed firefighters being lifted above the building amidst billowing plumes of smoke as water towers were used to help fight the fire from above.

Crews from Walthamstow, Tottenham, Hornsey and surrounding fire stations were sent to tackle the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade said the fire was under control shortly before 4.30pm and they were investigating its cause, with crews to remain on the scene into the evening.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.44pm to reports of a fire on Collendale Road, Walthamstow.

“We sent resources to the scene, including a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, a clinical team manager and members of our hazardous area response team.”