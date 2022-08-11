Jump to content
Woman in 80s dies after being pulled from sea at Essex beach

Members of the public intervened to help the elderly woman

Thomas Kingsley
Thursday 11 August 2022 11:42
Comments
<p>Police responded to the incident following concerns about the elderly woman’s wellbeing</p>

Police responded to the incident following concerns about the elderly woman’s wellbeing

(Creative Commons)

An elderly woman has died after she was pulled from the water at a beach.

Essex Police said emergency services responded to concerns for the wellbeing of a woman in Walton-on-the-Naze at around 6.20pm on Wednesday.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead despite efforts of the public and paramedics.

A spokesperson from Essex Police said in a statement: “A woman has died following an incident at the beach in Walton-on-the-Naze.

“Emergency services responded to concerns for the wellbeing of a woman there at around 6.20pm yesterday (Wednesday 10 August) who had been pulled from the water.

“Despite the best efforts of the public and paramedics, the woman, who is in her 80s, sadly died.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“We want to thank the members of the public and partner agencies for their efforts responding to this incident.”

