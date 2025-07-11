More than 70 firefighters tackle blaze at London block of flats
A flat was ‘completely alight’ on the 11th floor of the 17-storey building on Hillingdon Street in Walworth
More than 70 firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at a block of flats in south London on Friday afternoon.
A flat was "completely alight" on the 11th floor of the 17-storey building on Hillingdon Street in Walworth, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
A woman left the property before firefighters arrived, the brigade said.
A spokesperson for the service said it received 45 calls around 2pm, and 10 fire engines from Dowgate, Dockhead, Soho, Whitechapel, and surrounding fire stations were dispatched to the scene.
The fire was under control within an hour, LFB said.
The brigade is investigating the cause of the fire.
Station Commander Tony Perks, who was at the scene, said: "This was a very visible fire, and the area became increasingly busy as a result.
"People are advised to continue to avoid the area at this time, while crews damp down remaining hot spots."
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments