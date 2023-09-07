Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Alex Chalk, the justice secretary, delivers a statement to the House of Commons as a major manhunt for a suspected terrorist who has escaped from Wandsworth prison continues.

Police are continuing to hunt on Thursday 7 September for a former soldier accused of terrorism, as a senior government minister admitted there were questions to answer about the prison escape.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, went missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, prompting extra security checks at major transport hubs.

Kent Police confirmed junctions eight and nine of the M20 were temporarily shut on Thursday due to the enhanced security checks – and to allow freight heading for mainland Europe to queue on the empty section of the motorway.

There are fears the fugitive – who has been missing since 8am on Wednesday – might try to flee the country.

It has been reported that he escaped from a prison kitchen by clinging to a delivery van.