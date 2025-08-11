Wildfire breaks out in London amid latest heatwave warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A large wildfire in north east London has been tackled by 60 firefighters, as the UK heads for a potential fourth heatwave.

Crews were called to Wanstead Flats on Monday after receiving reports that three hectares of grass had caught fire, with crews tackling multiple pockets of the blaze.

A drone was also used by firefighters to monitor the size of the fire, while local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid the area.

The London Fire Brigade received over 30 calls reporting the fire, with crews from Leytonstone, Stratford, Leyton and surrounding fire stations mobilised to the scene.

It was brought under control by 7.58pm, with firefighters remaining at the scene.

It comes just one month after 70 firefighters were called to tackle a grass fire affecting 14 acres in the same location.

Ten fire engines and a wildfire response vehicle were called to Wanstead Flats, near Capel Road in Manor Park, earlier on 11 July.

In the coming days, areas of the UK are expected to be hotter than Bali, with thermometer readings forecast to hit the mid-30s on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued heat health warnings for all of England, with the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, London and the South East having been upgraded to amber, from 9am on Tuesday to 6pm on Wednesday.

The South West, Yorkshire and the Humber, North West and North East have yellow warnings in place over the same period.

The agency has warned of significant impacts across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Forecasters have said that the consecutive days of high temperatures could mean the UK hitting its fourth heatwave of the summer.

The heatwave threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, according to the Met Office.