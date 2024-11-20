Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Britain should follow the example of Nordic and Baltic countries and boost its defences to prepare for war, the UK’s top military leader has said.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the chief of the UK defence staff, said Britain’s culture of national resilience was weaker than that of some of its European allies and the country still had to catch up in civil readiness for war.

He spoke on the day the defence secretary announced cuts to the military, including the Royal Navy’s two amphibious assault ships, a frigate and 31 helicopters. John Healey blamed the disputed £22bn black hole left in the finances by the Tories.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has this week warned of nuclear consequences if long-range US missiles from Ukraine hit his country – raising the stakes in continuing tensions with Europe.

open image in gallery Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warned the UK is in a weaker position than some other nations ( PA Wire )

“I think we have to acknowledge that we are in a different position … a slightly weaker one than my [Nordic and Baltic] colleagues on the panel,” Sir Tony told a Berlin security conference.

“It’s an area where we don’t have the culture of total defence. We don’t have some of the civil aspects or planning aspects that other countries within Nato have as part of their traditions. We are having those conversations to learn from our colleagues and see what might be appropriate for ourselves.”

Earlier this year, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the head of the British Army, claimed the UK needed a citizen army of tens of thousands of troops to fight a future war against Russia.

Gen Sir Patrick said his forces, including all reserves, would not be large enough to defend the country if there was a war, and it was essential for Britain to lay the foundations for “national mobilisation”.

Following Moscow’s increasing successes on the battlefield and Mr Putin’s increasingly entrenched anti-Western rhetoric, Nato leaders have called for individuals and businesses to play their part in preparations for war, an approach known as “total” or “whole-of-society” defence.

open image in gallery Army numbers should be boosted, it’s been suggested ( Getty Images )

Sweden is planning to introduce civilian conscription for young men in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its government says.

“Deterrence doesn’t start at the barrel of a gun. It starts with a society that can muster a credible answer to the threat of an armed attack … You cannot just outsource security to the military,” said civil defence minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin.

Sweden has issued every household with a pamphlet called In Case of Crisis or War, telling people how to seek shelter if there is an attack, how to cope with power or water outages from missile strikes, and what food, medicines and other supplies to stock up on.

In recent months Norway, Finland and Denmark have all republished similar guidance.

In Germany the military has begun implementing a strategy paper on how to keep the country functioning if it comes under attack.

The Conservatives in government unveiled a strategy to ensure the UK was better prepared for crises such as pandemics, terrorism and extreme weather, with a new UK Resilience Academy to offer training and education on resilience planning

Following US president Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine the use of long-range US missiles in Russia, Mr Putin signed a new doctrine lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.