Warning issued by government over winter heating scams

The government has urged people to be wary of scams pretending to offer support with energy bills this winter, as fraudsters seek to take advantage of vulnerable individuals.

Millions of households will receive the Warm Home Discount this year, providing a £150 discount on their energy bills. Labour’s decision to change the eligibility for the scheme means that six million people will receive the payment this year – an increase of 2.7 million.

The change brought in a new rule that means the bill payer must now only receive an eligible means-tested benefit, whereas before they also had to prove they lived in a home with high energy costs.

But scammers are now seeking to take advantage of the scheme by posing as government officials and asking for bank details, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has warned.

For the vast majority of recipients, £150 will be automatically deducted from their energy bill, the department said.

he government has urged people to be wary of scams pretending to offer support with energy bills (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Some households may need to provide extra information to ensure they get the discount, and will receive a letter advising them to call the helpline provided.

Most payments should come through in January or February, with a deadline of 31 March for energy firms to apply it to qualifying accounts.

To be eligible for the payment in England and Wales, the bill payer must either receive the guarantee credit element of pension credit or one of:

Housing Benefit

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA)

Income Support

Universal Credit

The warning comes as millions are struggling with their heating costs in the UK, as energy bills remain stubbornly high. Energy arrears have more than doubled over the past five years, rising to £4.4bn by the end of June, as the the costs of other essentials also continues to rise.

To tackle rising costs, Labour has pledged to cut energy bills by £150 next year by cutting certain levies that are passed on to consumers, with all energy providers expected to take part.

Minister for energy consumers Martin McCluskey said: “We know how difficult the festive season can be for those struggling with their bills. Around 6 million households will benefit from £150 off their energy bills this winter, and for many, help is just around the corner.

“But fraudsters are well aware of the pressures facing families too. Don’t let scammers steal Christmas, and make sure you know how to spot Warm Home Discount scams. If you’re eligible for the £150 rebate, the government will not text or call you – we will send you an official letter instead.

“Don’t get caught out – if it seems too good to be true, check for a letter, too.”