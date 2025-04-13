Family of Warwick Davis’ late wife Samantha hope inquest will provide answers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Samantha Davis, wife of actor Warwick Davis, have expressed their hope that an upcoming inquest will shed light on the circumstances surrounding her death.

Ms Davis, who passed away at University College Hospital in London on March 24 of last year at the age of 53, was previously remembered by her husband during a moving tribute at the Bafta film fellowship awards ceremony in February.

The inquest is scheduled to commence on April 14 at Inner West London Coroner’s Court.

In a statement issued ahead of the hearing through their legal team at Irwin Mitchell, Ms Davis’ family said it has been an “incredibly difficult time” for them.

open image in gallery Warwick Davis paid tribute to his wife after winning the Bafta Fellowship Award this year (Ian West/PA)

They added: “We know that the resilience and strength Sammy instilled in all of us will guide us through this difficult next chapter.

“Her love, support, and determination is a legacy we want to continue. ‘Sammy’s Helping Hands fund’, which was set up in her honour, has already had a huge impact on young people in the dwarfism community, and will continue to support families all over the UK moving forwards.

“The last year and trying to come to terms with Samantha’s death has been incredibly difficult.

“However, we hope that the inquest will at last provide us with answers.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kindness and well wishes to us all.”

open image in gallery The couple have two children (Aaron Chown/PA)

Warwick Davis rose to fame as an 11-year old after being cast as an Ewok in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi.

The couple met during the filming of 1988 fantasy movie Willow, in which he has a starring role as the hero Willow Ufgood. He later reprised the role in a 2022 Disney+ series.

They married in 1991 and co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families.

The pair also starred together in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, where Samantha played a goblin.

Davis played Professor Flitwick in all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise and also portrayed the Gringotts Wizarding Bank goblin Griphook.

The couple have two children.