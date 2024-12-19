How much is your water bill going to rise and why?
The shock figures have been published by Ofwat
Water bills in England and Wales will increase by an average £31 a year over the next five years, regulator Ofwat has announced.
The increase is significantly higher than the expected average rise of around £20 a year per household, outlined in the regulator’s draft proposals in July.
Ofwat said the increase would pay for a £104 billion upgrade of the water sector to deliver “substantial, lasting, improvements for customers and the environment”.
However, despite the average £31 a year increase figure, households will face a heavy average hike of £86 or 20% in the next year, excluding inflation, with smaller percentage increases in each of the next four years.
The average bill will rise by a total of £157 or 36% over the next five years.
Some firms have been allowed significantly higher increases. Southern Water customers will face a 53% increase and Severn Trent households will see their bills rise by 47%, before inflation.
Here is a full list of average bills customers will be charged by water and wastewater companies in England and Wales by 2029/30.
The figures have been published by Ofwat.
There are two lists, one for water and wastewater companies and one for water-only companies, both of which are arranged alphabetically.
The lists read, from left to right: name of company; average bill in 2024/25; average bill in 2029/30; increase or decrease in pounds from 2024/25 to 2029/30 (percentage change in brackets).
Water and wastewater companies:
– Anglian Water: 2024/25 £491; 2029/30 £631; up £140 (+29%)
– Dwr Cymru: 2024/25 £455; 2029/30 £645; up £190 (+42%)
– Hafren Dyfrdwy: 2024/25 £392; 2029/30 £557; up £165 (+42%)
– Northumbrian Water: 2024/25 £422; 2029/30 £510; up £88 (+21%)
– Severn Trent Water: 2024/25 £398; 2029/30 £583; up £185 (+47%)
– Southern Water: 2024/25 £420; 2029/30 £642; up £222 (+53%)
– South West Water: 2024/25 £497; 2029/30 £610; up £113 (+23%)
– Thames Water: 2024/25 £436; 2029/30 £588; up £152 (+35%)
– United Utilities: 2024/25 £442; 2029/30 £585; up £143 (+32%)
– Wessex Water: 2024/25 £508; 2029/30 £614; up £106 (+21%)
– Yorkshire Water: 2024/25 £430; 2029/30 £607; up £177 (+41%)
Water-only companies:
– Affinity Water: 2024/25 £192; 2029/30 £241; up £49 (+26%)
– Portsmouth Water: 2024/25 £111; 2029/30 £152; up £41 (+37%)
– South East Water: 2024/25 £232; 2029/30 £287; up £55 (+24%)
– South Staffs Water: 2024/25 £161; 2029/30 £195; up £34 (+21%)
– SES Water: 2024/25 £221; 2029/30 £215; down £6 (-3%)