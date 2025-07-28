Water companies enforcing hosepipe bans leak over one billion litres of water a day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The four water companies with hosepipe bans currently in effect in the UK are leaking over one billion litres of water a day, new analysis has revealed.

Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, Southern Water and South East Water have been criticised for enforcing the bans in the wake of water shortages while leaking massive amounts of water every day.

The 1.031 billion litres of water leaked daily in 2024/25 was enough to fill 400 Olympic swimming pools, the figures from the companies’ recent annual performance reports show.

Bringing attention to the issue, the Liberal Democrats called it a “scandal,” especially in light of the “eye-watering” salary and bonuses given to water bosses despite ongoing sector-wide issues.

They pointed to the chief executive of Southern Water Lawrence Gosden’s pay package rising to £975k in 2024/25, an increase of 35 per cent.

open image in gallery People walk over a bridge that is normally submerged by Baitings Reservoir in Ripponden, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Of all the water companies operating in the UK, Thames Water leaked the most in 2024/25, at 569.1 mega litres a day (ML/d). This was down slightly from 570.4 ML/d, but still keeps the London water supplier in the top spot.

According to most recent figures, Yorkshire water is leaking 260.2 ML/d, Southern Water 97.7 and South East Water 104.8.

Recent analysis by The Independent found that no household has been fined for breaking hosepipe bans over the last five years, calling into question how seriously water companies are taking water-saving measures.

Regulator Ofwat says that around a fifth of water running through pipes is still lost to leakage, although this amount has been cut by 41 per cent since 1989, when water companies were privatised.

Officially, leakage is water that companies cannot account for; it has entered their systems but not been delivered to homes or businesses used in their operations.

It can be driven by factors like the condition of pipes or companies’ operational strategies, such as how they manage water pressure.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron MP said: “It is an absolute scandal that families are being told to limit their water use this summer, while these failing water firms are letting over a billion litres a day go to waste through leaky pipes.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “Leakage is at its lowest ever level on our network, down 13.2% since 2020, but we know we have more work to do. The extended warm weather also brings increased risks of leaks and bursts due to pipe stress and shifting foundations in the ground.”

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Last year, we reduced leakage by almost 20% and are seeking the same cut this year, saving 17 million litres more water every day - enough to serve 35,000 customers.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We understand how frustrating leaks are for our customers and would like to assure them that reducing leakage on our networks is a priority for us. Leakage is the lowest it has ever been in Yorkshire, and it’s something that we work on all year round.”

A Water UK spokesperson said:“Water companies are doing everything they can to prevent further restrictions. Leakage is currently at the lowest level on record, with reductions every year since 2020, and will be cut by a further 17% by 2030.

“However, after one of the driest springs on record, recent heatwaves and more dry weather forecast, we’re asking everyone to use water wisely and cut back where they can.”