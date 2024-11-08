Water cut off from care homes, GP surgery and pensioners’ homes for nearly two days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Water was cut off from two care homes, a doctors’ surgery and around 100 elderly people in their homes for nearly two days after a pipe burst.

Residents were angry that it took South East Water more than 24 hours to deliver bottled water to them, during which time many were unable to even make hot drinks.

They also had to go without showers and were unable to flush lavatories.

The affected area covered hundreds of homes ( South East Water )

The pipe in the Cuckfield area of Mid-Sussex burst around midday on Thursday, initially cutting off supplies from 1,500 homes in Haywards Heath.

Engineers managed to restore water to most within several hours but up to 50 properties, as well as a doctors’ surgery, were still affected on Friday.

On Friday night, two care homes and pensioners in sheltered accommodation flats and housing were still having to cope without supplies.

Some of those residents were able to get bottled water from supermarkets.

A nurse at one care home said the experience was “horrible” and was angry that they were set to be among the last to be reconnected.

“We’re using wipes on our hands which we are supposed to wash after leaving every resident’s room,” she said.

“We’re looking after 64 vulnerable people, some of whom are having palliative care, some of whom are on end-of-life care. It’s not fair.”

“Our clinical lead has had to drive to Uckfield [13 miles away] with laundry.

“Carrying hot kettles along corridors isn’t safe.

“Families are upset too. It’s not appropriate for a care home to be without water. We should be a priority.”

In the sheltered accommodation, a 92-year-old man who is registered blind said not having water made life even more difficult, particularly trying to wash up and not knowing how long the cut would last.

South East Water said supplies were due to be restored late on Friday night.

The two care homes and the sheltered homes were on the part of the network where the pipe burst so it was not possible to move water from other areas to them.

Dave Harvey, South East Water incident manager, said: “We’re very sorry to customers in Haywards Heath and surrounding areas who experienced water supply issues following a burst water main in the area yesterday.

“The pipe has now been repaired, and supplies to those remaining properties are being restored this evening (Friday).

“We’re sorry it took longer than anticipated to complete the repair. This was due to complexities at the site of the burst.

“We have been delivering water to those properties which were without while repairs were made.”

The company says people with health issues or disabilities and pensioners may register with the company’s priority services register, which means they should be prioritised in similar situations.