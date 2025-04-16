Water pollution across UK surged by nearly a third and highest in decade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Water companies in England are facing a backlash after figures revealed a surge in pollution incidents last year, dramatically exceeding targets set by the Environment Agency.

Campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) reports a staggering 2,487 pollution incidents in 2024, the highest in a decade and a 30 per cent increase on the previous year.

This stands in stark contrast to the Environment Agency's target of a 40 per cent reduction.

The findings, based on freedom of information data, paint a grim picture of England's waterways. The sheer scale of pollution has ignited public anger, with an SAS survey revealing that over a quarter of adults in England (27 per cent) have contemplated withholding water bill payments in protest.

Public trust in water companies appears to be severely eroded, with only a third of survey respondents (33 per cent) expressing confidence that their supplier will take the necessary steps to address the issue.

Adding to the concerns, SAS documented 1,853 reports of illness linked to water pollution through its Safer Seas & Rivers Service app in 2024, equating to an average of five reports daily.

These figures underscore the potential health risks associated with the escalating pollution levels and further fuel public discontent with the performance of water companies.

Some 331 people had to see a doctor, with 79 per cent of them reporting that their doctor had attributed their illness to sewage pollution.

open image in gallery Firms were collectively set an Environment Agency target of a 40 per cent reduction in pollution incidents but instead recorded a 30 per cent increase, Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) said, based on freedom of information data

Environment Agency figures released in March showed storm overflows spilled sewage into England’s rivers, lakes and coasts for new highs of more than 3.61 million hours in 2024.

It was the first full year that 100 per cent of storm overflows had been monitored and the figures revealed that although the number of spills fell slightly compared with 2023, the duration of sewage discharges was up.

There were 450,398 recorded spills – which should only take place in “exceptional circumstances” to prevent sewers being overwhelmed in heavy rainfall and backing up into homes – in 2024, compared with 464,056 in 2023.

But storm overflows let sewage spill for 3,614,428 hours in 2024, slightly up on 2023’s 3,606,170 hours, and a record high.

Households in England and Wales will see their water bills increase by an “extortionate” average of £86 this year alone, as firms face accusations of years of underinvestment in their crumbling infrastructure.

Regulator Ofwat is allowing companies to raise average bills by £31 a year, or £157 in total, over the next five years to £597 by 2030 to help finance a £104 billion upgrade for the sector.

That represents a 36 per cent increase before inflation, which will be added on top.

open image in gallery Campaigners from Surfers Against Sewage gather in London to release their annual Water Quality Report

Giles Bristow, SAS chief executive, said: “The numbers are staggering: record hours of sewage discharges, huge bill increases, thousands of people becoming ill and yet still the industry has the gall to still pay out billions of billpayer money to shareholders.

“Things could not be clearer: this broken system needs urgent and radical reform.

“We can change things, if we change the way our system is run.

“Across the globe, the norm is to manage water at a local level, rather than the 100 per cent private ownership model in place in England that has proved catastrophic for the environment and public health.

“The era of broken pipes and broken promises must end and be replaced by a fresh vision for water that ends pollution for profit and leads to a fair and transparent system – one that prioritises public health and value for customer money and delivers healthy coastlines, rivers and lakes.”

A Water UK spokesperson said: “We have been clear that the water system is not working and support the Independent Water Commission looking at every aspect of how the industry is regulated.

“However, no sewage spill is ever acceptable and water companies are investing £12 billion to almost halve spills from storm overflows by 2030.

“This is part of the largest amount of money ever spent on the natural environment to help support economic growth, build more homes, secure our water supplies and end sewage entering our rivers and seas.”