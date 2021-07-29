Wayne Rooney has apologised to his family and club after images emerged of the former footballer asleep on a chair in a hotel room surrounded by women.

The Derby County manager said he “made a mistake” and that he “wants to move forward” after the leaked images went viral on Sunday.

Speaking after the club’s pre-season friendly win over Real Betis on Wednesday, he told Sky Sports News: “I made a mistake. I went to a private party with two of my friends and, from me, I’d like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round.

“I want to move forward on this. I’m grateful for Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs. I’ll do everything in my power to makes sure I do that.”

Asked whether he felt like the “victim” in the incident, he replied: “Yeah, but I don’t want to go into that. Listen, it’s dealt with, I’m looking forward to moving forward.”

Wayne Rooney pictured with his wife Coleen Rooney (PA)

In one of the leaked pictures, Rooney can be seen asleep fully clothed with his hands in his pockets on a chair in a hotel room while a woman lies on a nearby bed and another makes a peace sign to the camera.

Others show him appearing to speak to a woman in a bar and walking down the street with his hood up in daylight with a woman close behind.

The former Manchester United star is said to have paid the women involved £1 to buy the copyright to the images after accusing them of blackmail, according to the Daily Mail.

Cheshire Police earlier this week confirmed it had dropped a complaint of blackmail relating to the images.