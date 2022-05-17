Wayne Rooney asked Jamie Vardy to "calm down" his wife Rebekah at the request of England manager Roy Hodgson during the Euros in 2016, the high court has heard.

The former England international and Derby County manager is giving evidence on day six of his wife's libel trial against Ms Vardy.

Ms Vardy, 39, is suing Ms Rooney, 35, for defamation after Ms Rooney publicly accused the latter of being the source of stories about her that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.

Mr Rooney said he was asked to intervene over the media attention Ms Vardy had been receiving during the tournament.

Mr Rooney said that “the England manager, Roy Hodgson and his assistant manager Gary Neville...they asked me to, as captain, would I be able to speak to Mr Vardy on issues regarding his wife.”

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy arrive at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London (PA)

Mr Rooney added: “I think we all knew that it was an awkward subject.”

“So I agreed to speak to Mr Vardy... to ask him to ask his wife to calm down,” Mr Rooney said.

“It was an awkward moment for me to speak to Jamie about his wife but I thought it was necessary having been asked by the England manager,” he added.

He clarified: “I was asked to speak to my teammate Jamie Vardy about the fact that Becky’s media activities were causing problems and distractions”.

“I was asked to speak to Mr Vardy by the England manager and the assistant manager and I carried out that instruction...I felt in the best interests of the rest of the team, and having been asked by the manager of the England team, I carried out that instruction,” Mr Rooney said.

Hugh Tomlinson QC, for Mrs Vardy, said: "Ask his wife to calm down? She wasn't dancing on tables."

Coleen and Wayne Rooney at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London (PA Wire)

Wayne Rooney replied: “No, she wasn’t, as far as I’m aware.”

Mr Rooney said there had been negative media coverage.

Mr Rooney told the court that he recalled that Mrs Vardy was "almost there with the team" during "down time" at the 2016 Euros, with her allegedly being on FaceTime with her husband throughout the tournament.

He said he "100 per cent" spoke to Mr Vardy but did not know if Mr Vardy then spoke to his wife.

"It wasn't my place to speak to Mrs Vardy," Mr Rooney said.

Under questioning from Mr Tomlinson, Mr Rooney said he did not remember him and Mr Vardy speaking to a Sun journalist.

"As England captain I would always try and protect the players in public as much as I could," Mr Rooney said.

He later added: "Everyone knows the history between Liverpudlians and The Sun newspaper, I’ve never spoken to a Sun journalist on a personal level."