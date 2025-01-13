Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three flood warnings and more than 30 alerts are in place across England and Scotland as the country’s cold snap has finally come to an end.

As temperatures move above 0C and return to double digits on Monday, ice and snow will begin to melt, with localised flooding possible, the Met Office said.

In England, a warning has been issued by the Environment Agency (EA) for the River Trent at the village of Girton, in Cambridgeshire. The agency reported that “standing water remains in the village with access roads being affected”, although river levels had fallen below the flood risk threshold and no further rainfall was forecast.

And in Scotland, flood warnings are in place for Strath Oykel and Strath Carron. Flood warnings mean that flooding is ‘expected’, while flood alerts mean they are ‘possible’.

A further 25 flood alerts were put in place across England. The five day forecast from the Met Office and EA reported that “local flooding is possible but not expected” from groundwater in parts of the south of England and from rivers in the north of England on Monday and Tuesday.

A number of flood alerts have been issued across England ( Check For Flooding Service Gov )

It continued: “Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.”

Daniel Bond, flood duty manager at the EA, said: “Combined rainfall and snowmelt means there is a very low likelihood of minor river flooding across parts of the Yorkshire and Humber region on Monday and into Tuesday.

“Environment Agency teams continue to be out on the ground, operating flood defences, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding, issuing flood warnings and supporting those communities affected.”

In the past 24 hours the Agency removed nine flood alerts from the list.

The Met Office told people to get ready for a “topsy-turvy week of temperatures”, as northern parts of the UK could expect some of the mildest conditions in the coming week.

On Monday, Scotland, Northern Ireland and other northern parts of England can expect cloud and patchy rain, with temperatures sitting between 9C and 12C. Meanwhile, temperatures in central and southern areas in England will fluctuate between 5C and 8C, but sunny spells can be expected.

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst stressed the north-south split in conditions, with a dramatic change in weather in Northern Ireland, Scotland and the far north-west of England.

“Cloudy and patchy rain are moving in from the Atlantic and winds will turn south-westerly, bringing in milder air,” Mr Dewhurst said.

Last week the national weather service recorded the UK’s coldest January night for 15 years in Altnaharra, a village in the northern part of the Scottish Highlands.

The Sutherland hamlet recorded a freezing minus 18.7C on Friday Night, the Met Office said. This is the coldest January overnight temperature since 2010, when temperatures across the UK dropped below minus 15C.

On 8 January that year, Altnaharra recorded a blistering temperature of minus 22.3C.