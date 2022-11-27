Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Scores of flood alerts are in force across Britain as forecasters warn that a further downpour of rain will round off what has already been an “exceptionally wet” November.

The month also is likely to end with “the coldest spell of the autumn so far”, with temperatures predicted to plunge as low as -3C in southern England and the mercury stuck in low-to-mid single figures throughout the day in parts of the country, the Met Office said.

While the week ahead is set to bring “widespread” cold, courtesy of Scandinavian winds, it will also offer a respite from the near-relentless rainfall of recent weeks – but not before a final spell of wet weather douses parts of southern England with up to 30mm of rain.

As a result, the Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain stretching from Arundel to Rye and almost to Crawley in the north, which will be in force until midnight.

In affected areas, the national forecaster is warning that some homes and businesses could be flooded. Drivers could see their journeys delayed by surface water, while bus and train services may also see disruption.

The Environment Agency has urged residents to expect flooding in three locations in England – near Peterborough, Littlehampton and Dorchester – and is bracing for potential flooding in 50 other locations across the country.

Scotland’s Sepa agency has issued six flood warnings in the Tayside area, concentrated along sections of the River Earn and River Isla, while a flood alert remains in place near rivers in Welsh county of South Pembrokeshire.

“It’s been a fairly wet day so far but we’re expecting another spell of heavy rain to push in this evening, so that could bring potentially around 20 to 30mm in some parts,” Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell told The Independent.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 25 November 2022 A person films himself doing kick-ups with a football during sunrise on Primrose Hill in London Reuters UK news in pictures 24 November 2022 Teachers on the picket line outside Oxgangs Primary School in Edinburgh in a protest over pay. Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) have walked out in the first national strike over pay for almost 40 years, with the action by teachers expected to close the majority of schools across Scotland PA UK news in pictures 23 November 2022 The Redcar Blast Furnace, Casting Houses, the Dust Catcher and Charge Conveyors, at the former steelworks site which have dominated the Teesside skyline for over four decades, are brought down by controlled explosion PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, walks with King Charles III as they inspect a Guard of Honour during the ceremonial welcome for his State Visit to the UK at Horse Guards Parade in London PA UK news in pictures 21 November 2022 Ocean Rebellion activists demonstrate by vomiting fake oil and causing a fire during a protest outside the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), central London, which coincides with a wider series of actions focussed on cutting ties with the fossil fuel industry PA UK news in pictures 20 November 2022 The sun rises over Bristol Harbourside as rowers cross the basin past the old docks on a cold, but sunny morning across the south west PA UK news in pictures 19 November 2022 Sparks fly as a blacksmith forges steel on an anvil at the National Trust's Finch Foundry in Oakhampton, Devon to mark St Clement's Day, the patron saint for blacksmiths PA UK news in pictures 18 November 2022 Kevin Sinfield on day six of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge from to York to Bradford. The former Leeds captain is set to complete seven ultra-marathons in as many days in aid of research into Motor Neurone Disease, finishing by running into Old Trafford at half-time of the Rugby League World Cup tournament’s finale on 19 November PA UK news in pictures 17 November 2022 Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons to deliver his autumn statement PA UK news in pictures 16 November 2022 Emma Woolf, great niece of British author Virginia Woolf, and her son Ludovic sit next to a new bronze statue of Woolf, unveiled in Richmond, London Reuters UK news in pictures 15 November 2022 Lesley Sutcliffe shelters from the rain next to a life-sized replica of the innermost coffin of King Tutankhamun by artist Amanda Stoner as it goes on display inside a traditional red telephone box which has been converted into a museum, in Barnsley, South Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 14 November 2022 Members of the hospitality sector demonstrate outside parliament in London. The head of the Confederation of British Industry is urging the UK government to relax immigration rules to help British companies with severe staff shortages, ahead of the chancellors autumn statement EPA UK news in pictures 13 November 2022 England celebrate winning the men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia AAP Image/Reuters UK news in pictures 12 November 2022 The City of London Pride Group take part in the parade during the Lord Mayor's Show PA UK news in pictures 11 November 2022 City workers attend a Remembrance Day ceremony at Lloyd's of London, in the City of London, to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the First World War PA UK news in pictures 10 November 2022 A grey heron lands on the river Dodder in Dublin on a sunny autumn morning PA UK news in pictures 9 November 2022 Australia and Spain play during the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup group A match at the Copper Box Arena, London PA UK news in pictures 8 November 2022 A migrant attempting to communicate with journalists is pinned against a fence by members of staff, before being taken out of view, at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility, located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet, Kent PA UK news in pictures 7 November 2022 Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of a protester who has climbed a gantry on the M25 between junctions six and seven in Surrey, leading to the closure of the motorway PA UK news in pictures 6 November 2022 A grey seal with its pup, at the Donna Nook National Nature Reserve in north Lincolnshire, where they come every year in late October, November and December to give birth to their pups near the sand dunes, the wildlife spectacle attracts visitors from across the UK PA UK news in pictures 5 November 2022 Demonstrators with placards calling for a General Election march near the Houses of Parliament AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 4 November 2022 A peacock is seen in the early winter sunshine in the Dutch Gardens in Holland Park AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 3 November 2022 Florence Kasumba, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta and Lupita Nyong’o attend the European Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in London Getty UK news in pictures 2 November 2022 A red squirrel gathers nuts in Pitlochry, Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 1 November 2022 England’s Tara-Jane Stanley scores their side’s seventh try against Brazil during the Women’s Rugby League World Cup group A match at Headingley Stadium, Leeds PA UK news in pictures 31 October 2022 GB’s James Hall competes during the men’s parallel bars qualification at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 30 October 2022 People dressed in Halloween costumes paddle board along the river Avon in Christchurch, Dorset PA UK news in pictures 29 October 2022 Members of the public take pictures as police officers remove activists from a road during a “Just Stop Oil” protest, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 28 October 2022 A cosplayer attends the MCM Comic Con London 2022 at the ExCel Centre in London Reuters UK news in pictures 27 October 2022 98-year-old D-Day Veteran Bernard Morgan, whose story is among those featured on the giant poppy wall, during the launch of The Royal British Legion 2022 Poppy Appeal, at Hay's Galleria in central London PA UK news in pictures 26 October 2022 A meerkat explores a pumpkin in the enclosure at Wild Place, Bristol, where some of the animals are having pumpkin treats as part of their environmental enrichment PA UK news in pictures 25 October 2022 King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government PA UK news in pictures 24 October 2022 Rishi Sunak celebrates with Tory MPs outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters after becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party Reuters UK news in pictures 23 October 2022 The Green Man at October Plenty, Borough Market's annual Autumn Harvest festival, in London, which returns for the first time post pandemic PA UK news in pictures 21 October 2022 Sculptor Peter McKenna puts the finishing touches to a pumpkin that will form part of the ‘Planet A’ Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail in the West Yorkshire town PA UK news in pictures 20 October 2022 Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London to announce her resignation AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 19 October 2022 Salmon leap up Stainforth Force on the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales as they swim upriver to their spawning grounds during the annual Salmon migration PA UK news in pictures 18 October 2022 Just Stop Oil protesters continue their protest for a second day on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex and which remains closed for traffic, after it was scaled by two climbers from the group PA UK news in pictures 17 October 2022 Hundreds of students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator's Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife PA UK news in pictures 16 October 2022 A protester holds a placard during a march into central London at a demonstration by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 15 October 2022 A member of the public drags an activist who is blocking the road during a "Just Stop Oil" protest, in London, Britain REUTERS UK news in pictures 14 October 2022 Germany’s Women’s double skulls during day one of the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals at Saundersfoot beach, Pembrokeshire PA UK news in pictures 13 October 2022 Family and mourners arrive at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of 49-year-old mother of four Martina Martin, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday PA UK news in pictures 12 October 2022 Motorists in Coventry pass trees showing autumnal colour PA UK news in pictures 11 October 2022 A woman and her dog in the the North Sea at Tynemouth Longsands beach before sunrise PA UK news in pictures 10 October 2022 Police officers remove a campaigner from a Just Stop Oil protest on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace, London PA UK news in pictures 9 October 2022 A drummer plays during the Diwali on the Square celebration, in Trafalgar Square, London PA UK news in pictures 8 October 2022 Timothee Chalamet attending the UK premiere of Bones and All during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London PA UK news in pictures 7 October 2022 Two young male fallow deer lock antlers in Dublin’s Phoenix park as rutting season begins PA UK news in pictures 6 October 2022 The Princess of Wales during a cocktail making competition during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland PA

“Normally these rainfall amounts wouldn’t cause too many issues but it’s been really quite exceptionally wet across the southeast already this month, so [there is] potential for any smaller amounts of rain to cause some flooding impacts.”

“The southeast of England has already had 176 per cent of its average monthly rainfall, which goes to show how wet it’s already been,” Ms Mitchell said.

However, the rain is set to clear from around midnight and “actually, for the last few days of November it looks like high pressure should take charge”, bringing dry but chilly and cloudy weather, according to the forecaster.

“The reason for the cloud is that we’ll have a lot of mist and fog around in the mornings, which will be quite slow to clear, so overall dry, chilly, foggy for much of the week,” she said.

✕ Edinburgh under water as floods sweep parts of Scotland

The UK’s coldest temperature so far this autumn has been -5.9C in Aviemore, recorded only a few days ago – however the mercury may drop even further in rural Scotland in the days ahead, with the rest of the UK also feeling the cold bite.

“That was a very localised cold spot whereas actually these low temperatures are going to be more widespread throughout this week,” said Ms Mitchell, adding that “it will feel a lot colder [than] it has done recently”.

“That’s mainly because we’re getting quite a brisk easterly wind developing, so cold air’s going to come in from Scandinavia.”

“Temperatures have been as low as -2C in Exeter so far this autumn, but we could see temperatures as low as -3C in southern England this week,” said Ms Mitchell.

“Day-time temperatures will be stuck in low-to-mid single figures in some parts of the country too, particularly where it’s foggy, so it will likely be the coldest spell of the autumn so far.”