Weather warning as heavy rain set to batter parts of UK

Parts of Scotland face continued flooding and travel disruption this weekend under a yellow weather warning for rain.

The Met Office alert, covering Grampian, Angus, and Perth, began at midnight and will last until 9 am on Sunday.

By Saturday morning, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) had 11 flood warnings and four flood alerts active across the region.

A Met Office spokesman noted: "Following a three-day spell of very wet weather across this region, with some places having seen in excess of 100mm, a further day of fairly persistent and at times heavy rain is expected, before easing during Saturday night."

open image in gallery The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has 11 flood warnings and four flood alerts active (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Many places are likely to see a further 20-30mm of rain, and a few spots could see 50mm.

“Above 400-500 metres, however, a lot of this will fall as snow, with rain confined to areas of ground below this level.”

Those in the affected area have been told to check if their home is at risk of flooding and take the appropriate precautions.

ScotRail said that speed restrictions would be in place on the line between Aberdeen and Inverness due to the adverse weather, leading to slower journey times.

The line towards Dundee was also blocked by a fallen tree.

South of the border, a yellow warning of rain and wind in south-west England and southern Wales is in force until 10pm on Saturday.

Heavy rain and strong winds across parts of south-west England and South Wales are expected to ease on Saturday morning.

The heavy rain brought travel disruption in Scotland on Thursday, with many roads affected by flooding.

Three people in Aberdeenshire had to be rescued from their stranded vehicles by firefighters.

Two people were rescued from a minibus on the B977 near Kintore at around 8.30am on Thursday while one person was brought to safety from a car in a separate incident at around the same time near Banchory.

The Scottish Government Resilience Room met on Thursday to discuss the weather situation.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who chaired the meeting, said: “I would urge people to pay attention to flood alerts, weather forecasts and to consider travel updates in their area.”