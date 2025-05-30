UK weather: Will there be a ‘mini heatwave’ this weekend?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the UK basks in the sunniest spring on record, the final weekend could see temperatures reach as high as 27C.

A balmy end to spring comes as provisional figures from the Met Office show 630 hours of sunshine were clocked up across the country between March 1 and May 27.

However, forecasters have warned of some changeable weather as we enter the first week of summer, with the possibility of wind and rain.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said “highs of around 24C, 25C, maybe 26C or 27C” were expected towards the South East, and “even further north, a greater chance of getting into the low 20s”.

“But we do need to factor in the brisk winds and the wetter weather that will be pushing through at times as well.”

Monday is likely to be the driest day of the week

Showery rain is expected on Sunday for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern and western England and Wales.

There is a better chance of dry weather in the southern and eastern parts, with some areas staying completely dry.

Mr Burkill said there would be a “bit less sunshine on offer perhaps for some of us on Sunday, and some fresher air pushing its way in, so temperatures in many places will be several degrees lower.

“Still feeling warm enough if you get any of that decent sunshine and shelter from the breeze. Some places will still get into the low 20s.

“Now there’s more changeable weather to come as we go through next week.”

Monday, in the first full week of meteorological summer, is likely to be the driest day of the week.

Forecasters are warning of a mixed weather picture to come

Low pressure in the middle of the week will likely result in cloud and showers, according to Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin.

“Looking pretty unsettled through the middle of next week,” he said, adding that winds coming in from the Atlantic are likely to bring moisture and showers, particularly in western areas.

There may be a “hint of a change” towards the end of next week, with wetter conditions becoming more confined to northern parts.

“But overall, next week looking pretty changeable to say the least. The winds continuing to dominate from the west or the south west, which will keep things reasonably mild, but also keeping things fairly wet, especially so in western areas.

“Complete contrast to the largely easterly conditions we’ve had for much of spring.

“And that hint, which is all it is at this stage, of something a bit drier in the south to end the week,” he said.