Thunderstorm warning as Met Office forecast heavy rain to batter Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s summer is off to a stormy start despite marking the sunniest and warmest spring on record.

The Met Office has forecasted blustery showers and heavy rain with occasional hail and thunder from the start of June.

While temperatures look to remain mild and balmy at in the mid- to high-teens, it’s a marked difference from the sky-high temperatures of May, after the month started with peaks of 29.3C in London. Scotland will see 13C on Thursday, while further south in England, London will experience temperatures of 19C.

Meteorologist Clare Nasir said there would be “more wet weather on its way into the early hours of Thursday morning”, adding that “the rain then gradually tracks towards eastern counties through the morning. A stronger wind, particularly across channel coasts and some showers to follow.”

She said: “This band of rain will mean some wet weather through the first part of Thursday.”

open image in gallery The month is getting off to a particularly wet start, as seen on 5 June ( Met Office )

The forecaster warned that hail and thunder are possible over the weekend as well while the weather remains wet.

The latest downpour comes as Britain marked record-breaking weather for April and May, with the Met Office declaring the warmest and sunniest spring on UK record on Monday.

All across the UK, the Met Office marked the warmest spring for mean temperatures since the series began in 1884, surpassing the previous record from 2024. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales also saw their sunniest spring on record, while England recorded its second sunniest spring since records began in 1910.

Spring 2025 has been classed as the fourth sunniest season overall for the UK, with only three summers sunnier since records began.

open image in gallery Thursday will see heavy rain as more drizzle can be expected throughout the week ( Met Office )

The Met Office put the unusual spring weather down to persistent high-pressure systems originating from mainland Europe, which have blocked the usual flow of Atlantic weather fronts.

Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: "The UK's climate continues to change. What's particularly notable about spring 2025 is the combination of record warmth and sunshine, alongside very low rainfall.

“This spring shows some of the changes we're seeing in our weather patterns, with more extreme conditions, including prolonged dry, sunny weather, becoming more frequent. The data clearly shows that recent decades have been warmer, sunnier, and often drier than the 20th century average, although natural variation will continue to play a role in the UK’s weather.”

UK weather forecast

Wednesday:

Sunny spells and showers for many, these locally heavy and frequent in the north. Showers forming into bands across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, and northern England. Breezy for all, with coastal gales in northwest Scotland at first. Feeling cool.

Blustery showers continue to affect the north of the country tonight. Dry with clear spells elsewhere, but thicker cloud and outbreaks of rain arriving from the west later.

Thursday:

Rain, heavy in places will push eastwards during the day, clearing by mid afternoon. Sunny spells and showers, already affecting Scotland will follow for all. Rather breezy.

Friday to Sunday:

Staying changeable with sunny spells and showers on Friday. Heavier and more frequent showers on Saturday, with hail and thunder possible. Drier on Sunday. Often breezy and feeling rather cool.