Thunder, hail and heavy showers are forecast to lash parts of the UK this week ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

But there’s better news on the way as the weather is expected to improve over the four day bank holiday break.

On Monday morning there were some clear spells in the south but cloud and rain across northern England and Scotland. Showers expected to hit most regions as the day progresses.

"There's potential for a few rumbles of thunder across parts of Scotland in the afternoon as well," Becky Mitchell, a Met Office meteorologist, said.

The cooler conditions are set to continue into Tuesday.

Forecasters say there will be sunny spells and more intense showers, with hail and thunder in some areas in the east and north.

On Wednesday the low pressure that had been forecast to linger over the UK in the previous two days "gradually starts to fade", with highs of 19C or 20C expected by Friday.

Despite the rising temperature, there is still a chance of rain for large parts of the country.

"There’s still a lot to be determined for the Jubilee weekend forecast," Chris Bulmer, the Met's chief meteorologist, said.

Monday will see thundery showers in parts of the country (Met Office)

The cooler conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday before things improve (Met Office)

"On balance, it looks like after a showery start, though still fine in places, high pressure will attempt to build from the west bringing more settled and drier weather, at least for some.”

Over the weekend it is most likely that the start of the period will be fine and dry, with plenty of sunshine in places, the Met said.

Some southern and eastern areas will perhaps be cloudier at times, and there is a chance that unsettled weather may reach the far south over the weekend.

Winds should be light, but slightly breezier in the south, especially along the coast.

Temperatures are likely to be higher in sunnier parts of the north and west, but closer to average elsewhere and still cool at night.

Later in the period, the settled weather may continue, bringing drier conditions to western and southwestern areas whereas cloudier conditions and showers remain in the east and northeast.

Temperatures are expected to be above average for the southwest, but likely to be rather cool in the northeast.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Today:

A rather cloudy start across central and northern areas with some rain or showers, whilst southern parts mostly dry with some sunshine. By afternoon, all areas having a mix of sunny intervals and showers, some of these heavy.

Tonight:

Variable cloud and clear spells, and turning chilly with patchy mist and fog. Further showers are likely, particularly areas bordering the Irish Sea and over southeast England.

Tuesday:

Sunny spells and showers, these heavy with hail and thunder in east and north. Best of sunshine in southwestern areas for the afternoon, but cloudier with rain in Northern Ireland.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Showers developing most days, with some more organised rain possible for the northwest at times. However between the showers a good deal of dry weather and it should become warmer.