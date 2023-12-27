Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A group of people were seen taking photographs of huge waves whipped up by high winds – after lifeboat rescuers warned walkers not to risk their lives by going near the sea in stormy weather.

Several beach-goers in Brighton, East Sussex, were pictured dicing with danger behind large red signs warning people to keep away and not get any closer to the shore than the signs.

One had a large German shepherd dog with him.

(Getty Images)

The walkers were taking photos of the stormy waves lashing the shingle, after the RNLI urged those visiting the coast to exercise extreme caution, particularly along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

Gareth Morrison, RNLI water safety partner, said: “The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea.

“It is not worth risking your life.”

The Met Office says exposed coasts could be hit by winds of up to 70mph.

Forecasters have issued nine weather alerts across the UK, warning of widespread disruption as the winds and flooding wrought more havoc on public transport.

(Getty Images)

Last week, Storm Pia made driving dangerous and caused some rail service cancellations in parts of the UK in the countdown to the festive season.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said this week’s Storm Gerrit was named as a warning to people travelling after Christmas.

He said: “Due to the extent of the warnings that are being issued, it was deemed that a named storm would be a good idea because it will highlight to the public the risk associated, particularly as today is likely to be quite a busy day on the roads with people travelling back home from Christmas.”

Mr Partridge said wet and windy weather would cover most of the UK, with significant snow in parts of Scotland.

He added: “There are wind warnings out for the south of England, across the English Channel coast.

(Getty Images)

“But we also have wind warnings in force for parts of western Wales, northwest England, Northern Ireland, northern Scotland and the northern isles.”

Those areas can expect gusts of 50-60mph, with up to 70mph on high ground and exposed coasts.

Rain warnings are out for Northern Ireland, western Wales and northwest England, and there is a combined rain and snow warning for Scotland, Mr Partridge said.

The western hills of Wales and the western side of the Pennines could have 70-90mm of rain.

There was a chance of power cuts, he said.