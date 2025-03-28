Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s favourite shredded wheat brand is currently one of the most popular cereals in the US, thanks to the approval of a basketball team.

On Sunday, the Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Illionois Fighting Illini, putting their success down to eating a bowl of Weetabix before the game.

In a press conference following the win, basketball player Amari Williams said: “They got me Weetabix; I had about three of them this morning.

“Coach Pope joined me too, and Brandon Garrison and I feel like that helped my performance today, for sure.”

Williams said he used to eat the cereal growing up and found the shredded wheat gave him more energy than just eating a few slices of toast before a game.

Sales of Weetabix have spiked in the US, thanks to a plug from a basketball team ( Getty Images )

“My parents always forced me to eat it growing up, we found an international store and I had three this morning,” Mr Williams said.

Mark Pope added: “We will have mandatory team breakfast this week, every morning, featuring Weetabix.”

Within hours of the press conference clip going viral online, sales of Weetabix soared.

The breakfast staple surged past Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Amazon.

The craze for the shredded wheat product has been seen in local shops too. One Irish import shop in Lexington, Kentucky, said it sold out of Weetabix in just one day, according to Fox news.

Weetabix has confirmed the spike in search interest and on the brands and ecommerce sales have grown since the interview.

A Weetabix spokesperson said: “It's fantastic to see Weetabix making waves in the US - with a number of big basketball fans at Weetabix Food Company, word of Amari’s interview started making the rounds on Sunday night.

“We believe that greatness starts at breakfast. And when you have a Weetabix breakfast, you can tackle whatever’s ahead – even reaching the Final Four in the NCAA."

The cereal is low in fat, high in fibre and low in sugar, making it a healthy breakfast option.

In fact, the NHS suggests eating high-fibre breakfast cereal such as plain wholewheat biscuits like Weetabix, as it is a good source of fibre.

A high fibre diet is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer. It helps to slow digestion, making you feel fuller for longer.

Weetabix are also fortified with folic acid and iron, contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.