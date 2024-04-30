Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Urgent health warning over stolen Wegovy weight loss drug

Boxes of Botox were also taken

Laura Paterson
Tuesday 30 April 2024 17:41
Comments
A 0.25 mg injection pen of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy
A 0.25 mg injection pen of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy (REUTERS)

Police have issued a health warning after thieves stole weight loss drug Wegovy and boxes of Botox from a business.

Police Scotland warned misuse of the Wegovy solution could “cause serious, adverse health risks”, and called for anyone who finds it or is offered it for sale to get in contact.

The break-in to the business on Cairn Court, East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was reported at around 7am on Monday, with officers believing entry was forced between then and the previous evening.

A group of five figures dressed in black was seen in the location, as was a white Ford Transit van.

Detective Inspector Scott Robertson said: “I would appeal to anyone who has doorbell or dash cam recording equipment to check their footage.

“It’s possible it has picked up the van when it’s been leaving the location or driving in the surrounding area.

“I would also ask motorists who were in and around the location to check for any images which could assist in our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland quoting incident number 0527 of April 29, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in