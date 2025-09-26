Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts are cautioning people not to purchase weight loss jabs without a prescription after a new survey revealed that nearly half of the people obtaining the medication were sidestepping medical expertise.

Pharmacists told The Independent that without proper consultation with medical professionals that users are putting themselves in danger and risking their lives.

A survey of 2,000 people across the UK, conducted by Atomik Research, found that 41 per cent of people who were on weight loss jabs had sourced them online without a prescription, and 35 per cent obtained them through a family member or friend.

Clinical pharmacist Kiran Jones at Oxford online pharmacy said: “The bottom line is that if a jab wasn’t prescribed to you by a licensed professional and dispensed by a qualified pharmacy, you’re putting your health and potentially your life at risk.”

She also warns that by buying them from an unlicensed seller, you could be unintentionally obtaining illegal medication that hasn’t been approved for human use.

open image in gallery A survey earlier this month found that one in 25 GP consultations included discussions about weight loss jab Mounjaro ( PA )

The rise in demand for weight loss jabs has given way to illicit weight loss jabs being sold online. Ms Jones said this could result in serious health problems.

Earlier this month, The Independent exposed sellers purporting to sell illegal weight loss jabs on TikTok to the social media giant.

“Unapproved jabs can contain harmful chemicals and incorrect dosages that may interact poorly with other medications. This can make them ineffective, but also potentially life-threatening,” Ms Jones said.

Roz Gittins, chief pharmacy officer at the General Pharmaceutical Council, said: “Getting prescription-only medicines for weight management from unregulated sources, or friends and family, puts people at risk of potentially life-threatening side-effects.

“If the medicines aren’t supplied by a pharmacy that is registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council, then the medicines may be fake, and can make people very ill.”

open image in gallery The survey, conducted by Atomik Research, saw that nearly half of participants felt more pressure to lose weight now than they did two years ago ( PA Wire )

University of Glasgow professor Naveed Sattar, who has consulted companies that make or trial weight loss medicines, said the study re-emphasises how many people who wish to lose weight are fearful of discussing it with their doctor.

He said in some cases, people might be circumventing medical professionals because they are embarrassed. In other cases, buyers know they will not meet the weight threshold and will not get it prescribed to them through a doctor.

“The concern is that some people are accessing compounded drugs which may be impure or not the correct substance or (they have) too low of a BMI to begin with,” he said.

Professor Sattar said it was indicative of a major public health intervention occurring in the UK in which many people were accessing drugs outside the NHS or reputable pharmacies.

The survey, commissioned by GP Nutrition, also found that 43 per cent of people felt more pressure to lose weight now than they did two years ago. Professor Jane Ogden from the University of Surrey said: “This is worrying as there is no assessment of whether they meet the criteria for safety or effectiveness, and could well be taking them in appropriately.

“In addition, taking the medication and staying well requires some additional support in terms of how and what to eat, how long to take them for and how to stay well after you come off them. These people will end up taking them in isolation without any input from anyone which could put them at risk.”