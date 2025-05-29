Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A welcome sign left drivers confused when it was moved to a different town entirely.

The road sign welcoming people to the Somerset town of Frome appeared on the B3355 going to Midsomer Norton on Friday, which is 10 miles (16km) away.

The mix-up comes after several sign-swapping incidents across the West Country in March.

One “prank” saw a welcome sign for Bradford-on-Avon in Wiltshire relocated more than 60 miles (97km) away to Portland in Dorset.

Four signs were also moved from Camerton, near Bath in Somerset, and the Jurassic Coast in Dorset to Bradford-on-Avon, the BBC reported.

open image in gallery The road sign welcoming people to the Somerset town of Frome appeared on the B3355 going to Midsomer Norton on Friday ( The Independent )

Following the latest sign swap, Somerset Council said it is “an act of criminal damage”, adding it “will need to be repaired at public expense”.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said: “If residents see something like this happening, they should contact the police.”

Peter, an amused pensioner from Frome who spotted the sign swap and photographed it in Midsomer Norton over the bank holiday weekend, described the prank as a “professional job”.

He told the BBC: “It seems like an April Fools’ Day prank, but obviously we’re not in April.”

He explained that although he has seen signs covered in graffiti, he has never seen a town sign swapped.

“I knew that it was wrong. Obviously, I should be coming to Midsomer Norton so part of me thought it was some kind of Dad's Army tribute where they changed the signs around to confuse invading armies,” he said.

But this is not the first time pranksters have left drivers scratching their heads. In September 2023, road signs in Caithness, Scotland, were removed and replaced.

The Telegraph also reported in February that someone in Glasgow dressed up as a race marshal sent 30 trail race runners on a 1.5-mile detour by hiding park signs.