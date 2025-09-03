Government launch £338m scheme to help sick and disabled people back into work

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has pledged to invest £338 million to help thousands sick and disabled people support to get into work, the government has said.

It comes as its welfare reforms formally passed into law on Wednesday.

The Universal Credit Act was given royal assent after what Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has previously acknowledged was a “bumpy ride” which saw controversial wider reform plans watered down in the face of a Labour revolt.

Earlier this summer, the proposed legislation had elements to restrict eligibility to Pip scrapped, with any changes postponed until after a review which is being led by disability minister Sir Stephen Timms.

The government has insisted their welfare reforms have been driven by a desire to end a situation where people became dependent on benefits rather than working.

The Universal Credit Act will see the basic universal credit standard allowance rise at least in line with inflation until 2029/30.

But the health part of the benefit will be reduced for new claimants after April 2026, unless they have a severe or terminal condition, and the rate frozen until 2030.

On Thursday, the Department for Work and Pensions announced a £338 million investment into its so-called connect to work programme which it said will give 85,000 people – who are sick, disabled or face complex barriers to work – localised, tailored support in 15 areas across England.

DWP have announced a new multi-million investment into its ‘connect to work’ programme ( John Stillwell/PA )

People can be referred by healthcare professionals, local authorities and voluntary sector organisations – or by themselves – to get personalised help including coaching from employment specialists, job matching services and ongoing support when in work.

Areas covered by the funding include London, South Yorkshire and Greater Essex.

The government said around 300,000 people across all of England and Wales will benefit from the scheme over the next five years.

Ms Kendall said: “For too long, millions of people have been denied the support they need to get back to health and back to work.

“It’s bad for their living standards, it’s bad for their families, and it’s bad for the economy.

“That’s why we’re taking decisive action by investing millions of pounds so sick or disabled people can overcome the barriers they face and move out of poverty and into good, secure jobs as part of our Plan for Change.”