Tributes paid to Lord Elis-Thomas, first presiding officer of the Welsh Assembly

Tributes have been paid to Lord Elis-Thomas, the former Plaid Cymru leader and first presiding officer of the Welsh Assembly, who died last week.

Politicians from across the political divide came together in the Senedd to remember Lord Elis-Thomas.

Current presiding officer, the Llywydd Elin Jones, led a minute’s silence in memory of Lord Elis-Thomas’s life and work.

Addressing Senedd members, Ms Jones said: “He was a close friend to many here, a political comrade to many too, and an enigma to all.

“This Senedd today is what it is because to a very great extent of Dafydd Elis-Thomas and certainly all of us in this wonderful Senedd building and this wonderful Siambr are here because of David’s vision and perseverance.”

Lord Elis-Thomas, who led Plaid between 1984 and 1991, died last week following a short illness.

He represented the Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency from the founding of the National Assembly – now Senedd – between 1999 to 2021 and was the first presiding officer.

He was also the MP for Meirionydd and then Meirionydd Nant Conwy between 1974 and 1992, before being appointed to the House of Lords in 1992.

He left Plaid in 2016 and sat as an independent, serving in both Carwyn Jones’ and Mark Drakeford’s governments as minister for culture, sport and tourism, until he stood down from frontline politics in 2021.

First Minister Eluned Morgan told Plenary that Lord Elis-Thomas’s life mirrored that of a volume of modern Welsh history.

“It was difficult not to come across Dafydd in Welsh political life,” she said.

“Dafydd’s story was interwoven into the fabric of our nation as the youngest Member of Parliament in the Commons in 1974 – he broke new ground from the very outset.

“But for those who knew him better, he was far more than a lengthy list of his achievements during his political career.

“He was an incredible character, a political giant with a mischievous side.

“He was a master at building political bridges, and he succeeded in doing that whilst appearing to be entirely effortless, always principled, always constructive.

“His political path was unexpected in many ways, from protesting against the investiture of Prince Charles in Caernarfon Castle to taking his place in the House of Lords.”

Referring to his time as the then Welsh Assembly’s first presiding officer, the First Minister said: “He succeeded to be this institution’s greatest defender, but also its greatest critic too.

“He battled tirelessly for the respect and resources needed by our young democracy, and he helped to establish this institution when it was a fragile flower.

“He encapsulated the best of the Welsh intellectual tradition – learned, but always humble; serious about its culture, but always ready with a sparky response in one language or the other.

“His example in terms of how to serve with passion and humour, with principle and friendliness, will continue to be an inspiration for all of us who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Dafydd, we will miss you greatly, and I will forever be grateful for the example you set, your kindness and your friendship.”

Darren Millar, Conservative Senedd group leader, said: “His journey from an anti-establishment nationalist to a statesman at the heart of Wales’s institutions was nothing short of remarkable.

“He was a man of great intellect, wit and conviction, never afraid to challenge the status quo, yet always open to evolution of his own thoughts.

“He was a proud republican who once stood outside the system, but ultimately found himself within it, becoming a good friend of our now King Charles.

“He became an MP and peer of the realm and a respected and much loved figure across all political divides, from the Welsh-speaking heartlands of Gwynedd to the dining rooms of Buckingham Palace.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, told the Senedd: “For me from my very earliest times he was there, a friend, a friend of the family, an influence, an inspiration in so many different ways, but for us all, from the very early days of our democracy, Dafydd was there to guide us.

“He set out his vision on all platforms, on the streets of his community, so young in entering the House of Commons, then to the second chamber, while simultaneously sinking deeper and deeper into the public life of our nation, our language education, and then to our own Senedd and the visionary presiding officer.

“Of course, we also remember Dafydd for his decades of service to Plaid Cymru, our leader for eight years, but part of our DNA for way over 50 years since he joined the party as a 16-year-old boy.

“He gave to the party service that was driven by passion for his nation, and he left a lasting legacy.

“Wales is indebted to Dafydd for shaping this chamber as it is today, but its debt is just as great to him for standing for what was just and what was right, and he shaped our nation in accordance with those values.”