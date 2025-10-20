Welsh MP reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Welsh MP is stepping back from her role after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Claire Hughes, Labour MP for Bangor Aberconwy, said she will undergo surgery on Friday.

The 46-year-old was elected last May and said she will be taking a “step back” from her role while she receives treatment.

In a post on social media, Ms Hughes revealed she was diagnosed earlier this month after finding a lump.

She said: “Over the recess, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, so it looks like I’m going to need surgery.

“I’m booked in for surgery this Friday, I’m then likely to need a course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“The diagnosis and the treatment I’ve had so far at Ysbyty Gwynedd has been phenomenal and I’m so glad that thanks to our amazing NHS here in Wales, my first thought was not how am I going to pay for this?

“So while I am likely to need to take a little bit of a step back over the coming weeks and months in terms of not being out and about in the constituency as much as I normally am, I want you to know that I am still here to represent you, to fight for your behalf, and my team are all here to help with you just as they normally are with casework and everything else that you might need support with.

“So please continue to reach out, I will be doing the absolute best I can to get over this, to get back and doing my role as your MP, fighting for our future here in Bangor Aberconwy.”