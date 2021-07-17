Police have released the images of 10 men being sought in connection with violence and disorder at the final of the Euro 2020 tournament.

Detectives issuing the appeal said they believed those pictured had “questions to answer”.

Ugly scenes marred the build-up to the Italy vs England game at Wembley on 11 July.

Drunken England fans threw cans and bottles at each other, urinated in the streets, and intimidated Italian supporters. Some without tickets are known to have stormed the stadium so they could watch the game.

In a statement released a week after the violence, the Metropolitan Police said that anyone in the pictures – or anyone who could identify them – should contact officers immediately.

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, from the force’s public order crime team, said: “Following the scenes of disorder both at Wembley stadium and in central London, we made a commitment that those responsible would face consequences.

“Today’s action is being taken to help identify those who we think have questions to answer. If you know who they are, we urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.

“This investigation is in its very early stages and I am in no doubt that further appeals and arrests will follow.

“We also continue to support police action across the UK to identify those responsible for the racist and offensive comments posted on social media.”

The Met said on Friday that two men, both aged 18, had been arrested on suspicion of stealing items that helped ticketless fans storm the ground on the night of the final.

Former Met deputy assistant commissioner Andy Trotter, meanwhile, has described the scenes as “a stain on our country’s reputation”. Current deputy assistant commissioner Jane Connors said the final might have had to be abandoned if police had not stepped in.

The racial abuse of some England players following the match also marred its aftermath, and prompted the government to announce changes to the guidance for issuing football banning orders (FBOs) to cover online racism.

Since the final, five people have been arrested over their alleged social media posts.