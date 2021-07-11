Hundreds of ticketless fans managed to get inside Wembley stadium during England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, with many blocking stairs, corridors and disabled spaces.

A steady flow of supporters was still rushing into the stands when Luke Shaw’s opening goal was scored for England in the second minute.

Paying fans pleaded with stewards to remove the ticketless intruders, some of whom crowded into the area for disabled supporters in front of the press box.

Dozens were seen standing in the aisles or sitting two to a seat, while there were also reports of fights breaking out over places in the stands.

One fan inside the ground told The Independent: “There are hundreds, maybe over a thousand, fans who have got in without tickets. There’s no police or security. People are scared. It’s an absolute disgrace.”

Wembley Stadium initially claimed that any fans who managed to get past the outer security perimeter were stopped before they could get into the stadium itself.

However a spokesperson later admitted that “a small group of people got into the stadium.”

“We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people,” the spokesperson added. “Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected.”

Video footage shared on social media showed dozens of young men pushing through the security barriers and stewards outside the ground. Security staff were seen rugby-tackling some fans to the ground on the concourse while others ran up the stairs.

The Metropolitan Police said they were working with security officials to remove ticketless fans.

“Earlier this afternoon there was a breach of security at Wembley Stadium, which resulted in a small number of people getting into the stadium without a ticket,” the force said in a statement.

“Officers worked closely with security officials to prevent any further breaches. We will also support action by Wembley Stadium officials to identify those without tickets and eject them.”

Police had urged ticketless fans not to head to Wembley for the game because the area was “extremely busy” and the match was sold out.

Thousands ignored the warning and Wembley Way was already crowded with fans more than six hours before kick off.