Art teacher banned after telling pupils how to improve their work during exam

An art teacher has been banned from the classroom after telling GSCE students how to improve their work during an exam and allowing them to take their work home.

Wendy Lewis, 59, also told pupils at St Dunstan’s School in Glastonbury that they could receive additional time due to “strike days” and “bank holidays” which was not true.

Having worked as a food technology and art teacher since 2001, she resigned from her position in August 2023 after an internal disciplinary investigation.

A panel hearing at the Teaching Regulation Agency heard that Ms Lewis had broken strict exam rules which stated that students must not add to or amend work produced during the 10 hours of supervised time.

However, on 26 and 27 April 2023, she gave pupils suggestions which included telling one to add black background and recommending that another mute the colours in her work.

She was also found to have carried out some drawing for more than one pupil, allowed them to ask her questions and said she could come around and help them.

At the end of the assessment, she said: “If you have any unfinished work that you need to get done… I am going to leave the room and I think you know what I mean”. This allowed the pupils to take home their unfinished assessment and complete it outside of exam hours.

An investigation concluded that her behaviour had lacked integrity and was dishonest, bringing the teaching profession into disrepute through her actions.

It was noted: “In the panel’s view, it was clear that providing advice and assistance, offering unauthorised extensions, enabling pupils to access their work beyond the permitted time and providing false justifications for this, were all clear examples of conduct falling short of the higher standards expected from a teacher.”

Ms Lewis made full admissions and expressed remorse for her actions, with the panel noting that she had an otherwise good record and was considered to be a “well-respected and high performing teacher”.

However, it was ruled that her actions were “deliberate” and that she had failed in her duties of being in a position of responsibility.

As a result, she has been prohibited from teaching at any schools, college or children’s home indefinitely. She can apply for the prohibition order to be removed in December 2027.