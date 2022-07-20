Wennington: Aerial footage shows devastation as homes destroyed by UK wildfire
Multiple homes were damaged and hundreds were evacuated during yesterday’s blaze
Aerial footage has captured the devastation caused to homes in Wennington, Essex following grass fires yesterday.
Nearly 20 houses in the village were partially or completely destroyed as extremely hot weather resulted in multiple fires across the UK.
Hundreds of people were forced to flee as around 100 firefighters tried to tackle the blaze which quickly spread and engulfed the area.
London Fire Brigade they were first called at around 1.06pm and they had the fire under control by 9.37pm.
Crews from Dagenham, Deptford, Bethnal Green, Woodford, Lee Green, Forest Hill and surrounding fire stations were at the scene on Tuesday.
The fire affected around 40 hectares of grassland, including farm buildings, houses and garages, and almost 90 surrounding properties were evacuated.
There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Other locations in London, Kent, Cornwall and Pembrokeshire were also impacted by fires during Britain’s hottest day on record.
