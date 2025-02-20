Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An urgent warning has been issued for pet owners over a dog treat that has been linked to the potentially fatal “werewolf syndrome”.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says a certain brand of bone chews have led to severe symptoms reported in the EU.

A health authority in the Netherlands has cautioned owners over feeding their pets chew bones from the company Barkoo after a dog reportedly died, but there has been no confirmed distribution of the products to the UK.

The FSA warned the China-made chews have been linked to dogs experiencing “werewolf syndrome”, which can cause sudden behaviour changes, with symptoms including panic attacks, aggression, spasms, epileptic fits and in some cases death.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA said: “While there is no confirmed distribution of affected products to the UK, there is the possibility that some consumers may have purchased these online from international sellers.

The chew can cause panic attacks, aggression, spasms, epileptic fits and in some cases death. ( Food Standards Agency )

“No unsafe dog chews have been identified but, based on international investigations so far, we are advising dog owners to avoid feeding the affected chews to dogs as a precaution.

“There is no evidence to suggest these products present any risk to human health.”

Dog owners have been advised to stop feeding their dogs the products if they recognise them, and to seek veterinary advice if their pet becomes unwell.

As the chews have a long shelf life and could have been bought months ago, vets have been warned to be alert to the symptoms should a dog present with them at a surgery.

Sudden behavioural changes such as howling, crying, aggression

Epileptic-type seizures

If vets suspect cases associated with dog chews, they can report them through the Food Standards Agency to foodincidents@food.gov.uk adding reference number I-009-004.