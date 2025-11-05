Streeting sets out fresh offer to resident doctors in bid to avert strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has made a fresh package of offers to resident doctors in a bid to avert strike action.

Resident doctors in England, formerly known as junior doctors, are set to strike for five days from Friday next week in an ongoing row over jobs and pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said resident doctors will walk out from 7am on November 14 to 7am on November 19.

Health and Social Care Secretary Mr Streeting has now set out a package of measures and called on doctors to call off the “unnecessary” strike action.

The package includes doubling of “additional” speciality training posts to avoid doctors being out of work, and other incentives including covering the costs of mandatory exams and membership fees.

In a letter to resident doctors, he said: “The offer is one that will deliver more training places for resident doctors, put more money in your pockets, and improve your working lives.

“It will also protect patients – and your fellow NHS staff – from the disruption and damage of industrial action should you choose to accept this offer.”

Mr Streeting has previously said the Government will not budge on headline pay.

In the letter, he adds: “I must underline that the enormous financial pressures facing the country mean I am not able to go further on pay.

“We cannot afford to do more at this time and no amount of strike action will change this.”

He said strike action “hurts patients, sets back our progress, costs the NHS £240 million that could’ve been spent on frontline improvements”.

In a separate letter to the chairman of the BMA’s resident doctors committee (RDC), Dr Jack Fletcher, Mr Streeting said: “It is an offer that will deliver more training places for your members, put more money into their pockets, and improve their working lives.

“It will also protect patients from the disruption and damage of industrial action, should your members choose to accept it.

“If further strikes were to go ahead, I would simply not be able to afford to offer the non-pay package again.”

In the letter, dated November 5, Mr Streeting added: “We need to know whether the BMA RDC will accept this offer by Thursday November 6.

“You can continue to pursue unnecessary strike action, which will cause disruption to patients, harm the NHS’s recovery and mean that at least some parts of this offer become unaffordable.

“Or you can put an end to this damaging period of industrial action and work in partnership with the Government to both deliver real change and improvements for resident doctors and rebuild our heath service and make it fit for the future.”

In a statement, Dr Fletcher said: “This does not go far enough.

“Even with this offer, thousands of doctors would still be unable to find a job – 30,000 doctors applied for 10,000 places this year – 1,000 more is not going to fix this crisis, nor come anywhere near doing so.

“Whatever else is true of this offer, Mr Streeting is still not facing up to the gravity of the situation: doctors facing unemployment while patients can’t see a doctor.

“We have also been clear with Government that they can call off strikes for years if they’re willing to offer a multi-year pay deal that restores pay over time.

“Sadly, even after promising a journey to fair pay, Mr Streeting is still unwilling to move. In fact, he has just suggested another real-terms pay cut.

“Strikes can still be avoided but first there will need willingness to offer a pay deal and a genuine solution on jobs.”