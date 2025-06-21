Streeting: Assisted dying will take ‘time and money that is in short supply’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has warned that legalising assisted dying would take “time and money” away from other parts of the health service.

The Health Secretary, who opposed the legislation in the Commons, said better end-of-life care was needed to prevent terminally ill people feeling they had no alternative but to end their own life.

Mr Streeting, writing on his Facebook page, said he could not ignore the concerns “about the risks that come with this Bill” raised by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the Royal College of Physicians, the Association for Palliative Medicine and charities representing under-privileged groups.

The Government is neutral on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill which cleared the Commons with a majority of 23 votes on Friday.

Mr Streeting, who was one of the most senior opponents of the legislation, said: “Gordon Brown wrote this week that ‘there is no effective freedom to choose if the alternative option, the freedom to draw on high-quality end-of-life care, is not available. Neither is there real freedom to choose if, as many fear, patients will feel under pressure to relieve their relatives of the burden of caring for them, a form of coercion that prioritising good end-of-life care would diminish.’ He is right.

“The truth is that creating those conditions will take time and money.

“Even with the savings that might come from assisted dying if people take up the service – and it feels uncomfortable talking about savings in this context to be honest – setting up this service will also take time and money that is in short supply.

“There isn’t a budget for this. Politics is about prioritising. It is a daily series of choices and trade-offs. I fear we’ve made the wrong one.”

Mr Streeting said his Department of Health and Social Care “will continue to work constructively with Parliament to assist on technical aspects of the Bill” as it goes through the House of Lords.

Assisted dying campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen urged peers not to block the landmark legislation.

Dame Esther told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t need to teach the House of Lords how to do their job.

“They know it very well, and they know that laws are produced by the elected chamber.

“Their job is to scrutinise, to ask questions, but not to oppose.

“So yes, people who are adamantly opposed to this Bill, and they have a perfect right to oppose it, will try and stop it going through the Lords, but the Lords themselves, their duty is to make sure that law is actually created by the elected chamber, which is the House of Commons who have voted this through.”

Dame Esther, who turns 85 on Sunday and has terminal cancer, acknowledged the legislation would probably not become law in time for her to use it and she would have to “buzz off to Zurich” to use the Dignitas clinic.

Paralympian and crossbench peer Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson told BBC Breakfast: “We’re getting ready for it to come to the Lords and from my personal point of view, about amending it to make it stronger.

“We’ve been told it’s the strongest Bill in the world, but to be honest, it’s not a very high bar for other legislation.

“So I do think there are a lot more safeguards that could be put in.”

Conservative peer and disability rights campaigner Lord Shinkwin said the narrow Commons majority underlined the need for peers to take a close look at the legislation.

He told Today “I think the House of Lords has a duty to expose and to subject this Bill to forensic scrutiny” but “I don’t think it’s a question of blocking it so much as performing our duty as a revising chamber”.

Lord Shinkwin added: “The margin yesterday was so close that many MPs would appreciate the opportunity to look at this again in respect of safeguards as they relate to those who feel vulnerable, whether that’s disabled people or older people.”

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who steered the Bill through the Commons, told the PA news agency she hoped peers would not seek to derail the legislation, which could run out of parliamentary time if it is held up in the Lords.

She said: “I would be upset to think that anybody was playing games with such an important and such an emotional issue.”