Streeting seeks ‘reassurances’ over access to records of doctors who transition

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has asked for “reassurances” from the General Medical Council (GMC) after it was reported that doctors who changed gender could have their disciplinary records erased.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the GMC had confirmed doctors who change their gender identity were issued with a new registration and GMC number, with no links to their previous registration on the watchdog’s public register.

This means that there would be nothing to link their new registration to any previous suspensions they served before transitioning.

However, links to previous disciplinary action are held internally by the GMC and a spokesman for the watchdog said a new registration would not allow a doctor to “circumvent investigation of concerns”.

Mr Streeting said the situation was “extremely concerning and should not have been allowed to happen”.

He said: “It is completely within the power of the GMC to find a workaround for this that means transparency for patients, as well as protections in the Equality Act, are preserved. I expect them to make reassurances that they will address this.”

Some 62 doctors are reported to have received new registrations under new GMC numbers. It is not known if any of them have faced any disciplinary action before their new registrations.

Some of those doctors will have received new GMC numbers because they have received threats to their safety.

The GMC register records disciplinary action against doctors, including suspensions, and is available to the public.

Suspensions lasting more than three months are usually held on the register for 15 years, while shorter suspensions are recorded for 10.

A spokesman for the GMC said: “This is a complex area and we have to balance a number of competing interests, however our focus remains on protecting the public and public confidence and upholding standards.

“When a doctor transitions they can receive a new GMC number, but we retain the connection between their two records internally for regulatory purposes – this includes historic fitness to practise cases. The creation of a new record cannot be used as a way to circumvent investigation of concerns.

“It is important that patients can check the registration status and qualifications of their doctors, and so registered doctors must practise in the name they have recorded on the register.

“The primary purpose of the Medical Register is to confirm that doctors have the appropriate training, skills and experience. Patients who want to see a doctor of a particular sex or gender are more likely to seek, and be able to obtain this, from their local healthcare providers.”