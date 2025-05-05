GPs to be given cash to modernise and see more patients

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 1,000 GP surgeries will benefit from Government funding to expand and modernise buildings, to make it easier to see more patients.

Around £102 million has been committed to help GPs upgrade and create additional space to treat patients, according to the Department of Health and Social Care, which they say makes it the biggest public investment in facilities for five years.

The first projects are expected to begin in summer 2025 and form a part of the Government’s wider plans to improve the NHS.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said that fixing the service will be “a long road, but this Government is putting in the work”.

“These are simple fixes for our GP surgeries, but for too long they were left to ruin, allowing waiting lists to build and stopping doctors treating more patients,” he said.

“It is only because of the necessary decisions we took in the Budget that we are able to invest in GP surgeries, start tackling the 8am scramble and deliver better services for patients.

“The extra investment and reform this Government is making, as part of its plan for change, will transform our NHS so it can once again be there for you when you need it.”

Ruth Rankine, the primary care director at the NHS Confederation said that doctors and their teams will welcome the cash boost to “deliver high quality care, closer to home, and fit for the 21st century”.

She added: “If we are serious about shifting care from hospital to community, from sickness to prevention, and from analogue to digital, then sustained investment in primary and community estates, equipment and technology is vital.”

Last month Mr Streeting said that he hopes access to GP services will be “wildly different” before the next general election, but would not commit to a closer timeline.

He told LBC radio: “Let’s certainly hope that, by the next general election, people feel that their experience of accessing general practice is wildly different and improved compared to when we came in.

“I wouldn’t like to give you a deadline today and then fall short.

“So, as I say, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating and whether people feel that their experience is better by the next general election.

“Otherwise, if I’m not delivering what the Prime Minister expects (of) me, he will get rid of me long before the next general election because he is a hard taskmaster.”