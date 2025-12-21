Streeting faces criticism as he appears to back joining customs union with EU

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has been accused of making a bid for the Labour leadership over focusing on the NHS, after he appeared to hint Britain should join a customs union with the EU.

The Health Secretary told the Observer newspaper a “deeper trading relationship” with Europe would be a means of boosting the UK’s economic growth, in what appeared to be a direct challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister has ruled out a change in the Government’s policy towards a customs union only in recent weeks.

Mr Streeting came under fire from Labour’s electoral rivals, with the Conservatives suggesting he was putting “political pitch-making” above his role as Health Secretary, while Reform UK described the proposal as a surrender of a “valuable Brexit freedom”.

A Government source, meanwhile, accused Mr Streeting of “setting out his stall” for a leadership bid in his Observer interview, according to the Times newspaper.

Only in November was the Health Secretary forced to deny suggestions he wanted to oust Sir Keir from Downing Street and replace him.

He continued to shrug off claims he wants to be prime minister as he spoke to the Observer.

“The closer I see that job and the pressure on Keir and the demands of that job, the more I wonder why anyone would want it,” Mr Streeting said, later adding the PM has “got my absolute support”.

In what has been seen by some as an attempt to create a dividing line with the PM, Mr Streeting ruled out a return to the single market, and thereby freedom of movement, but appeared to leave the door open to a customs union.

“The best way for us to get more growth into our economy is a deeper trading relationship with the EU,” he said.

Mr Streeting added: “The reason why leaving the EU hit us so hard as a country is because of the enormous economic benefits that came with being in the single market and the customs union. This is a country and a Government that wants a closer trading relationship with Europe.

“The challenge is any economic partnership we have can’t lead to a return to freedom of movement.”

Sir Keir has ruled a customs union as one of the “red lines” Labour will not cross as it seeks to build closer ties with the EU.

Under such an arrangement, the UK would get access to tariff-free trade with the bloc, while having to accept common standards for traded goods.

Re-joining the customs union would undo trade deals Britain has struck with the US and India, the PM has warned.

Sir Keir has recently faced pressure from his own backbenchers to change course on a customs union.

On December 9, some 13 Labour MPs voted in the Commons in favour of proposals which would pave the way for a new customs union, the Customs Union (Duty to Negotiate) Bill, though this is highly unlikely to become law.

Responding to Mr Streeting’s comments, a Conservative Party spokesman said: “Instead of focusing on running the health service, Wes Streeting is busy courting left-wing, pro-EU Labour Party members — now even floating the idea of dragging Britain back into the EU’s customs union.

“Patients and NHS staff deserve a Health Secretary focused on delivery, not political pitch-making.”

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice MP said: “Starmer’s so-called ‘reset’ deal was already a shameful betrayal of what people voted for in 2016 and now we’ve heard it straight from the horse’s mouth, Labour Remoaners like Wes Streeting will not be satisfied until every valuable Brexit freedom is surrendered directly to Brussels.”