MP claims assisted dying could be ‘trojan horse that breaks the NHS’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An opponent of the assisted dying Bill has claimed such a service “could become the trojan horse that breaks the NHS” after Health Secretary Wes Streeting was questioned about the availability of money to fund it.

It is expected MPs will have a vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill on Friday, which could see it either progress to the House of Lords or fall.

It will be the first time the Bill has been voted on in its entirety since November’s historic yes vote, when MPs supported the principle of assisted dying for England and Wales by a majority of 55.

While supporters of the Bill say it is coming back to the Commons with better safeguards after more than 90 hours of parliamentary time spent on it to date, opponents claim the process has been rushed and that the Bill is now weaker than it was when first introduced last year.

A key change was the replacing of a High Court judge requirement for sign-off of applications from terminally ill people, with a panel featuring a social worker, senior legal figure and psychiatrist.

As it stands, the proposed legislation would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales, with fewer than six months to live, to apply for an assisted death, subject to approval by two doctors and the three-member panel.

While the Bill has the backing of some MPs from medical backgrounds, concerns have also been raised by the Royal Colleges of Physicians and Psychiatrists.

Disability campaigners have voiced worries about coercion and how vulnerable people could be caught up in any new law, although the proposed legislation is supported by MP and disability rights advocate Marie Tidball as well as former director of public prosecutions Sir Max Hill.

On Tuesday, Mr Streeting confirmed no money has yet been allocated for the setting up of an assisted dying service and reiterated the Government is neutral on the Bill.

Mr Streeting voted no last year and has since indicated he remains opposed to the Bill.

MPs are entitled to have a free vote on the Bill and any amendments, meaning they decide according to their conscience rather than along party lines.

He was asked by Labour MP Katrina Murray, who also voted no in November, whether the NHS has the money to fund assisted dying on top of its other priorities.

She said: “If passed, the assisted dying Bill would make thousands of terminally ill people every year eligible to end their lives on the NHS.

“Does our health service have the money to fund this service as well as its priority of bringing down waiting lists?”

Mr Streeting responded: “Of course, the Government is neutral (on assisted dying). It’s for the House to decide.

“There isn’t money allocated to set up the service in the Bill at present, but it’s for members of this House and the Lords, should the Bill proceed, to decide whether or not to proceed and that’s a decision that this Government will respect either way.”

Mr Streeting said last year that there were “choices and trade-offs”, adding “any new service comes at the expense of other competing pressures and priorities”.

Dame Siobhain McDonagh, fellow Labour MP who is also opposed to the Bill, claimed an assisted dying service could “rob our stretched NHS of much needed resources”.

She said: “When asked today in the House of Commons the Secretary of State for Health made clear to MPs that there is no money allocated to the NHS to fund the assisted dying Bill.

“It’s now clear that the assisted dying Bill will rob our stretched NHS of much needed resources and could become the trojan horse that breaks the NHS, the proudest institution and the proudest measure in our Labour Party’s history.

“We already know from the impact assessment that this new system could cost tens if not hundreds of millions of pounds making our mission to cut waiting times and rebuild our NHS harder.

“I urge Labour MPs not to vote for the assisted dying Bill to protect the vulnerable and our NHS.”

An impact assessment published by the Government last month estimated that the establishment of a Voluntary Assisted Dying Commissioner and the three-member expert panels would cost an average of between £10.9 million and £13.6 million per year, although overall implementation costs of a service were not possible to work out yet.

While noting that cutting end-of-life care costs “is not stated as an objective of the policy”, the assessment estimated that such costs could be reduced by as much as an estimated £10 million in the first year and almost £60 million after 10 years.

Bill sponsor Kim Leadbeater has said the proposed legislation is about giving dying people choice at the end of their lives, saying it is “about the human cost” and “not about pounds and pence”. She has described her Bill as the “most robust piece of legislation in this area in the world”.

Dozens of Labour MPs called for Friday’s overall vote to be delayed, asking Commons Leader Lucy Powell for more time to scrutinise a Bill they say is “perhaps the most consequential piece of legislation that has appeared before the House in generations”.

But a Government spokesperson pointed out that it is a Private Members’ Bill and “the amount of time for debate is therefore a matter for the House”.