Number of patients in hospital with norovirus jumps 45%

The number of patients in hospital in England with norovirus has jumped 45% to reach a new high for this winter, figures show.

An average of 823 hospital beds were filled each day last week by people with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

This is up sharply from the previous week’s average of 567 patients and is higher than this point last year, when 784 patients were filling hospital beds.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with flu in England has fallen for the second week in a row, with an average of 2,519 flu patients each day during the week ending January 18, down 8% from 2,725 the previous week.

Delayed discharges are at their highest so far this winter.

An average of 13,683 beds last week were filled with patients considered fit to be discharged, up from 13,445 the previous week.

The 823 patients with norovirus in England last week were spread across only a third of hospital trusts, according to Press Association analysis of NHS data.

Hull University Teaching Hospitals had the highest number of patients (105), followed by Hampshire Hospitals (78), Somerset (78) and Wirral University Teaching Hospital (50).

The majority of trusts in England (66%) reported no norovirus patients in the latest figures, while 34% did, though around half of these – 23 trusts – had fewer than 10 cases.

Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, who is speaking to local BBC radio stations throughout Thursday morning, said the thing he valued about the NHS above anything else “is that when you fall ill you never have to worry about the bill”.

He said the NHS was still facing multiple challenges, including diagnosing people too late, delayed discharges from hospitals causing problems with bed numbers and corridor care, as well as winter pressures.

“I’ve found, as Health Secretary, that turning around the NHS is a bit like turning a tanker,” he said.

“My aim over this next year is to make sure that we’re seeing progress, but also faster progress, whether that’s on waiting lists, whether that’s in urgent and emergency care, whether that’s on access to general practice, the things that people really care about, experience and value in the NHS.”

He said ambulance response times were improving and waiting lists were coming down but there was much more to do.

“But we still this winter have this issues with people on trolleys on corridors…hospitals bend over backwards to make sure the care is safe but nobody can say it is dignified being treated on a trolley in a corridor.”

He said the “NHS was in such a state when we inherited it, and it does take time to deal with the legacy issues”, such as hospital waiting lists, but also staffing capacity and buildings “that were literally crumbling”.

He said “right now we are in the depths of winter in January, we did really well in December against the backdrop of strikes and the winter pressures, but in January, it’s been really hard.

“I know staff have been slogging their guts out, and there have been far too many patients being treated in conditions that I do not think are acceptable.

“That’s the thing that really drives me to be honest. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, but my focus is always on the things where we need to go a lot further, a lot faster, and where improvement is desperately needed.”

NHS England said more general and acute hospital beds were occupied in the week ending Jan 18 (94.5%) than at any point during the middle of January since 2020.

The NHS data on Thursday also showed a slight fall in the proportion of people experiencing long waits in ambulances outside hospitals before being handed to A&E teams.

Some 33% of patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over.

This is down from 37% the previous week, which was the highest figure so far this winter.

Some 12% of ambulance handovers last week, or 11,183 patients, were delayed by more than an hour, down from 15% the previous week, which was also the highest level so far this winter.

NHS national medical director, Professor Meghana Pandit, said: “A rise in this vomiting virus is leaving hospitals under pressure.

“Norovirus cases didn’t peak until February last winter, so we’re monitoring closely for further increases ahead of another predicted cold snap this weekend.

“But despite these pressures, we are clearly seeing shorter waiting times for patients than previous winters.

“This is a testament to the incredible hard work of NHS staff and the early and detailed preparation and planning they did ahead of winter this year.”

She urged people to keep coming forward for care if they needed it and to take simple steps such as frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of norovirus.