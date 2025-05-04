Labour minister Lucy Powell ‘mortified’ over grooming gangs remarks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucy Powell is “mortified” after she made comments that appeared to describe grooming gangs as a “dog whistle”, her Cabinet colleague Wes Streeting has said.

The Leader of the House of Commons was on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions programme on Friday night with Conservative Party co-chairman Nigel Huddleston, Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan and political commentator and Reform UK member Tim Montgomerie when she was asked about grooming gangs.

When Mr Montgomerie brought up a recent Channel 4 documentary about five women’s stories of being groomed and abused by gangs, Ms Powell replied: “Oh, we want to blow that little trumpet now, do we? Let’s get that dog whistle out, shall we?”

Her comment received widespread backlash and Ms Powell, the Labour MP for Manchester Central, was accused of belittling the issue.

Ms Powell posted an apology on social media on Saturday night, writing: “In the heat of a discussion on (Any Questions) I would like to clarify that I regard issues of child exploitation & grooming with the utmost seriousness. I’m sorry if this was unclear. I was challenging the political point scoring around it, not the issue itself. As a constituency MP I’ve dealt with horrendous cases. This (Government) is acting to get to the truth, and deliver justice.”

Mr Streeting said Ms Powell’s comments were not interpreted as she had intended.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, the Health Secretary said: “She’s mortified and, you know, she does not want and would not want people who’ve campaigned on, or been victims of, these most appalling crimes to think she was in any way trying to undermine those experiences or those arguments.

“I think the point she was trying to make, and the point I would make, is on such a serious issue the more we can take the heat of the politics out of this, and get to the heart of the of the challenge, the better.”

Asked if he and his Labour colleagues see the grooming gangs scandal as a dog-whistle issue or a “coded signal to racists”, the Health Minister told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “No, and I don’t think that’s what Lucy intended to imply in a heated debate on Radio 4, and that’s why she’s apologised for what she said.

“I don’t think for a moment she would have meant or wanted to imply that raising these issues, talking about these issues, is dog whistle.”

“We all make mistakes” and the important thing is that “we own it”, Mr Streeting added.

Asked if Ms Powell’s job as Leader of the House of Commons was safe, he said: “I think she’s made a genuine mistake, she’s owned up to it, she’s said sorry and we’ll move on.”

Mr Montgomerie said Ms Powell’s comments were “clearly ill-judged” but her words have “wider resonance”.

“There’s been a tendency – it’s gone on for too long now – to close all sorts of important debates down by throwing that racist charge at people,” Mr Montgomerie told Sky News.

He said people feel there is a “stifling of debate”.

“In the context of grooming gangs, an issue of such consequence, I think it was clearly ill-judged by Lucy Powell, but she was, I think she was keen to have a very strong go at Reform, and I was the representative of Reform that night.

“But unfortunately, the words she chose have wider resonance.

“And I think the only trouble, if she really is to get in trouble (is) if survivors come out in large numbers and object to what she said.”

Conservative co-chairman Mr Huddleston told Sky News Ms Powell’s statement was “completely inappropriate”.

He said: “Quite frankly, Lucy Powell made quite a lot of silly comments on a whole range of issues. That was one of them.

“This is a really serious issue and to kind of belittle… it is completely inappropriate.

“I think that shows that, unfortunately, Wes Streeting and the Labour Party have underestimated how big an issue this is, how it resonates with the public and how they are angry about what they perceive as this Government’s lack of action here.

“They made promises about having additional investigations, and now have backtracked on it, and they need to be held to account for that.”

Mr Huddleston also insisted the matter needs “a proper, full inquiry”, adding: “The public demands that and I just do not understand the reasons why Labour is so reluctant.

“And this is why I’m afraid it does smack of some kind of political cover-up because they’re worried that it could do some damage to Labour politicians and Labour councils.

“There’s accusations that the Labour councils and some of the Labour areas that were responsible for overseeing some of the activities around here did not take appropriate action, and I think they’re embarrassed about that.

“They should be embarrassed about it, to be fair, these are accusations, right?

“They are accusations, but then you clear up the accusations by having a full inquiry.”