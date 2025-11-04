Engineers move derailed Avanti West Coast train

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train which derailed when it struck a landslide at 80mph has been removed from the scene.

Network Rail said engineers worked through the night to move the 11-carriage Avanti West Coast train, which came off the tracks on the West Coast Main Line (WCML) near Shap, Cumbria, at about 6.15am on Monday.

It released an image showing the train attached to a Direct Rail Services locomotive.

Eighty-seven people were on board the Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston when the accident happened.

Four suffered minor injuries, while no-one required hospital treatment.

All the passengers were evacuated from the train to a nearby hotel, and then transported to their destinations by road transport.

The incident caused the closure of the WCML between Preston and Carlisle.

It is hoped the line will reopen on Wednesday.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Engineers have worked through the night with our contractors to successfully move the train.

“Immediately following this, teams began the complex work to repair the damage to overhead lines, track and signalling as well as initial works to repair the landslip.

“This is a complex fix, and our teams are working in challenging conditions with a further Met Office yellow weather warning for rain today.

“Our goal is to reopen the line so trains can run as soon as possible tomorrow (Wednesday).

“We appreciate passengers’ patience while we carry out this critical work.”

Passengers are advised to check with train operators or National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information.