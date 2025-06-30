Disruption on West Coast Main Line after tree fall causes ‘significant damage’
Cancellations of trains between Scotland and Carlisle are expected to last until Tuesday.
Train passengers taking the West Coast Main Line have been warned to avoid travelling on Monday after a tree fell on lines in Dumfries and Galloway.
Network Rail said the tree caused “significant damage” to overhead lines after it fell on the track near Beattock.
Avanti West Coast, which operates trains on the line, cancelled Monday’s services and advised customers to seek refunds or travel another day.
The disruption is expected to last until Tuesday.
Network Rail said: “Overnight, a tree came down near Beattock, causing significant damage to the overhead lines.
“This is affecting services between Carlisle and Scotland. Our teams are working as quickly and safely as possible, but unfortunately disruption is expected to last all day.”
Avanti West Coast said: “We’re strongly advising customers not to travel north of Carlisle today, Monday June 30.
“This is due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Carlisle and Lockerbie, meaning all lines are blocked.
“If you were due to travel today between London and Scotland (Glasgow/Edinburgh), your ticket dated June 30 can be used on any Avanti West Coast train via the same route tomorrow, July 1.”