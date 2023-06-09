Jump to content

West Ham fan fighting for life after suffering fractured skull in Prague after watching his team win final

Supporters raised £4,700 after teenager seriously injured in Prague

Friday 09 June 2023 15:49
(Go Fund Me)

The 19-year-old was injured after the win.

(Go Fund Me)

West Ham fans have banded together to fundraise for a teenager who sustained horror injuries in a freak accident after the team’s Europa Conference League victory.

Connor Reid, 19, joined thousands of other supporters in Prague this week to watch his club nab a victory over Fiorentina.

However, tragedy struck shortly afterward when the teenager fell off a wall that had a “five-metre drop” while waiting for an Uber.

(Go Fund Me)

(Go Fund Me)

Connor’s aunt Georgina Chalmers set up a GoFundMe in the wake of his injuries which included a fractured skull, bleed on the brain and the removal of his spleen.

Ms Chalmers said Connor’s dad Alex also remained in Prague and the funds are intended to “help (Connor) get home”.

Supporters have already donated more than £4,700, eclipsing the initial target of £1,000.

Mr Reid later took to social media to plead with fans to help donate to his son’s cause.

“So after last night’s great performance, my son had a bad fall and is currently in hospital in Prague,” he wrote.

“Broken ribs fractured Skull and has his spline removed. Was due to come home tomorrow but don’t know what we will do now.

West Ham fans celebrated in their thousands in Prague this week

(REUTERS)

“Send him some love please #westhamfamily.”

Mr Reid went on to explain how the accident took place when quizzed by curious fans.

“(Connor) was sitting on a wall waiting for his Uber home not realising there was a five-metre drop the other side and lost his balance,” he wrote.

The league victory marks West Ham’s first major European title since the 1964-65 European Cup Winners’ Cup and first major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1980.

Jarrod Bowen’s 89th-minute goal gave the Hammers a memorable of 2-1 wins and with celebrity supporters included James Corden and Danny Dyer.

However, supporters clashed with riot police in Prague that evening after setting off flares in celebration of victory.

A scuffle broke out after police officers tried to confiscate a lit flare in the Old Town area of the city.

Back home, jubilant supporters of the club decked out in the famous claret and blue on Thursday evening to welcome the team home to east London.

More than 70,000 people lined the streets to welcome the team back in an open top bus as the Hammers paraded their silverware.

