Woman hit at golf club by van being pursued by police ‘critical but stable’

A woman hit at a golf club by a van that was being pursued by police remains in a critical but stable condition, police have said.

The woman in her sixties suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision at Aston Wood Golf Club in Little Aston, near Sutton Coldfield, on Friday, and was airlifted to hospital, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Staffordshire Police said on Saturday that she remains in a “critical but stable condition”.

The driver and two passengers from the van “ran off” and remain at large, the force added.

West Midlands Police officers in two patrol cars began following a grey Nissan van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at about 10.15am, after receiving reports of suspicious activity, according to investigating watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

They stopped following the van when it came off the road and went up an embankment on the golf course, where the van hit the woman.

The driver and two passengers ran from the scene and Staffordshire and West Midlands officers are working together to locate them.

An IOPC spokesman said on Friday: “We can confirm we are independently investigating West Midlands Police’s involvement prior to a road traffic collision in Staffordshire, earlier today, following which a member of the public has sustained serious injuries.

“Officers followed a short time later, on foot, and gave first aid to the woman, who was then taken to hospital for treatment for life-changing injuries.

“As soon as we were notified by West Midlands Police of the incident, we sent investigators to the scene and police post-incident procedures (are under way) to begin gathering evidence.

“Our investigation is in its initial stages.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance after they were called to the scene in Blake Street at 10.26am.

A spokesman said: “We found a woman who was the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff quickly began administering advanced life support and advanced trauma care to her at the scene which continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she was conveyed via air ambulance for further treatment.

“No further patients required treatment.”

Staffordshire Police want to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area with any information or dashcam footage that could help their investigation.

The major incident public portal can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS19A01-PO1.