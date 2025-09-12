Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police investigate ‘racially-motivated attack’ after woman reports being raped

The victim is reported to be Sikh and two white men are being sought by detectives.

Stephanie Wareham
Friday 12 September 2025 13:01 BST
Police said such incidents are ‘incredibly rare’ (PA)
Police said such incidents are ‘incredibly rare’ (PA) (PA Wire)

Police are investigating a “racially-motivated attack” after a woman reported she had been raped.

The victim, reported to be Sikh and aged in her 20s, told officers a racist remark was made to her during the attack in the Tame Road area of Oldbury on Tuesday morning, which was reported to West Midlands Police just before 8.30am.

The force said officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen two white men in the area.

The first man is described as having a shaved head and a heavy build, and he was wearing a dark coloured sweatshirt with gloves on.

The second man was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip.

Police said they are treating it as an “isolated incident” but understand the “anger and worry” it has caused the community.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, of Sandwell Police, said: “We are working really hard to identify those responsible, with CCTV, forensic and other inquiries well under way.

“We fully understand the anger and worry that this has caused, and I am speaking to people in the community today to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest those responsible.

“Incidents like this are incredibly rare, but people can expect to see extra patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 798 of September 9.

