Police investigate ‘racially-motivated attack’ after woman reports being raped

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating a “racially-motivated attack” after a woman reported she had been raped.

The victim, reported to be Sikh and aged in her 20s, told officers a racist remark was made to her during the attack in the Tame Road area of Oldbury on Tuesday morning, which was reported to West Midlands Police just before 8.30am.

The force said officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen two white men in the area.

The first man is described as having a shaved head and a heavy build, and he was wearing a dark coloured sweatshirt with gloves on.

The second man was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip.

Police said they are treating it as an “isolated incident” but understand the “anger and worry” it has caused the community.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, of Sandwell Police, said: “We are working really hard to identify those responsible, with CCTV, forensic and other inquiries well under way.

“We fully understand the anger and worry that this has caused, and I am speaking to people in the community today to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest those responsible.

“Incidents like this are incredibly rare, but people can expect to see extra patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 798 of September 9.