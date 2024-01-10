Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former firearms officer who was forced to strip down to her underwear during training has won over £800,000 in a sex discrimination case against West Midlands Police.

Detective Inspector Rebecca Kalam was subject to sexual harassment and discrimination while working for the police force. The former firearms officer, who joined the force in 2012, had dreamed of becoming chief constable “to try and change the culture from the inside”.

An employment tribunal heard she was stripped down down to her underwear during a training exercise so first aid could be given. The scenario was based on a bullet hole on the top of her left breast, which officers would then have to treat, and this left her feeling “extremely uncomfortable”.

On another occasion she was told “just because you have t*ts does not mean you cannot do a press-up” as an officer pushed down on her neck with their foot.

The 40-year-old was one of only seven women in a firearms team with 250 men and faced a "toxic and discriminatory" culture.

Mrs Kalam successfully sued the force for harassment, sex discrimination and victimisation, to win a total of £820,720.

West Midlands Police have confirmed three serving firearms officers are currently suspended and 10 are in the disciplinary process.

In a statement following the original tribunal, Mrs Kalam said: “I had the ambition and drive to progress to the senior ranks, up to chief constable, and I was on track to do so.”

“One of the reasons I stayed on in the department was to try and change the culture from the inside,” she added.

The decision to award her compensation for loss of earnings and pension was the "unanimous decision of the tribunal panel".

West Midlands Police Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green said: “I am sorry that more was not done sooner to address the serious issues raised by Mrs Kalam and I apologise for the significant impact that these have had on her which has been highlighted during the tribunal.

“There is no place in policing for misogynistic, discriminatory or disrespectful behaviour and much progress has been made to set and reinforce the highest standards of conduct and professionalism.

“The tribunal recognises that we have taken the grievance and disciplinary matters raised by Mrs Kalam seriously. The steps we have taken are helping us to attract and retain the best and most diverse people in firearms policing, and benefit those already working in this critical area. We continue to make progress to ensure that we are trusted by the public as we go about our duty to protect them.”

He continued that, over the past two years the firearms unit has worked to improve its culture and standards, and reviewed how they recruit officers to increase diversity.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, said: “I have been committed to constant and unremitting action to hold the Chief Constable and West Midlands Police to account, to ensure that action has been taken to eliminate any and all misogyny, racism, homophobia and unlawful discrimination from within the Firearms Operations Unit and West Midlands Police more widely.

“Rebecca Kalam has shown courage and resilience throughout her tribunal claim. Her claim highlighted a toxic culture of misogyny and unlawful discrimination that had inexplicably and inexcusably proliferated within the Firearms Operations Unit.

“All police officers have a duty to comply with the highest standards of conduct, ethics, integrity and professionalism. That is non-negotiable. If there are any police officers, that are incapable of grasping, understanding and implementing this basic principle, then they have no place in the police service.”